Coronavirus latest: Kazakhstan launches production of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine

Kazakhstan has added 792 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, 27 down from the previous day.





East Kazakhstan region yet again leads in the number of new COVID-19 cases – 131. Coming in second in terms of the number of fresh COVID-19 cases is Pavlodar region with 112 cases. Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions have reported 87 and 84 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.





Of 792 newly reported COVID-19 cases, 80 have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 77 – in Akmola region, 63 – in Almaty city, 40 – in Almaty region, 39 – in West Kazakhstan region, 26 – in Karaganda region, 18 – in Atyrau region, 16 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in Aktobe region, 5 – in Shymkent city, 4 – in Turkestan region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region.





Since the start of the pandemic Kazakhstan has reported 135,498 cases of the coronavirus infection.





Besides, in the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 200 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia.





Two people have died of the disease and 60 patients have successfully recovered across Kazakhstan.





Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 42,880 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. The disease has claimed lives of 450 people. Of 42,880, 30,852 people have fully recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia.





Kazakhstan recorded 44 COVID-19 deaths in the period from November 23 to 29.





Of 44 COVID-19 deaths registered between November 23 and 29, 6 were reported in Nur-Sultan city, 8 – in Almaty city, 1 – in Shymkent city, 2 – in Akmola region, 1 – in Almaty region, 2 – in Atyrau region, 11 – in East Kazakhstan region, 6 – in West Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Mangistau region, and 5 – in North Kazakhstan region.





Kazakhstan has so far reported 2,034 COVID-19 deaths.





776 Kazakhstani have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, up 137 from the previous day.





The biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries have been recorded in East Kazakhstan region – 151. 108 patients have made full recoveries in Nur-Sultan city. 104 Kazakhstanis have been released from the coronavirus treatment in Pavlodar region.





99 people have beat COVID-19 in Akmola region, 75 – in Almaty city, 68 – in Shymkent city, 29 – in West Kazakhstan region, 24 – in Karaganda region, 14 – in Kostanay region, 11 – in Zhambyl region, and 7 – in Turkestan region.





The overall number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan has totaled 119,419.





14,000 people, including 912 kids, are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan reports.





Of 14,000 COVID-19 patients, 3,560 are being treated as in-patients and 10,440 – as out-patients.





Those also include 229 severe patients, 34 critical patients, and 29 patients on ventilators.





Kazakhstan launches production of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine





Kazakh Healthcare Ministry and Russian Fund of Direct Investments signed an agreement on cooperation in conducting registration procedures, production and distribution of the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Healthcare Ministry’s press service informs.





Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexander Tsoi and director general of the Russian Fund of Direct Investments Kirill Dmitriyev signed the agreement.





As soon as the regulating bodies of Kazakhstan conduct necessary procedures Russia will transfer technologies and deliver substance for manufacturing no less than 2 mln doses of Sputnik V in the territory of Kazakhstan.





Production of the vaccine in the territory of Kazakhstan will let reduce logistics costs and provide vaccine deliveries to the health facilities in a short space of time. Besides, the countries will expand technologic, scientific and medical experience.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.