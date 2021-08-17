Coronavirus latest: Over 6 million Kazakhstanis received 1st jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccine so far

Over 6 million people have been administered the first jab of vaccine against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry reports.

According to the Ministry, the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first jab stands at 6,092,882 in the country. Kazakhstanis received both jabs number 4,717,883.

16 areas of Kazakhstan remain in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19





As of August 16, almost all areas of the country are in the 'red zone' on the COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.





Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the 'red zone' on the coronavirus spread map.





Turkestan region is in the 'green zone' for COVID-19.





The country remains in the 'red zone' in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.





Notably, the country has logged 7,217 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 5,421 more Kazakhstanis have beaten the virus.





Over 1,900 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan





The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 119,547, the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry reports.





Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 31,910 are treated as in-patients and 87,637 as out-patients.





1,937 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 507 in critical condition, and 228 on artificial lung ventilation.





25 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past day





98 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan.





Countrywide, 25 COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 31 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.





Kazakhstan has so far reported 65,765 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 4,073. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has totaled 56,935 in the country





Kazakhstan adds 7,217 new daily COVID-19 case





Kazakhstan has added 7,217 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.





Almaty city and Karaganda region are the only areas to report the four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,503 and 1,003, respectively. The third highest number of daily infections has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 943.





560 and 523 daily infections have been seen in Shymkent city and Atyrau region, accordingly.





Almaty region has reported 370 fresh daily coronavirus cases, Aktobe region – 336, Pavlodar region – 311, Kostanay region – 289, Akmola region – 283, East Kazakhstan region – 266, Zhambyl region – 177, Kyzylorda region – 166, North Kazakhstan region – 163, Mangistau region – 143, and Turkestan region – 103.





75 more have contracted the virus in West Kazakhstan region over the past day.





The country’s total COVID-19 tally stands at 694,476.













