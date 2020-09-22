COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 62 more, killing 1 in Kazakhstan

62 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours.





Over the past day, 40 recoveries and 1 death from COVID-19-like pneumonia have been registered countrywide.





The disease has affected 31,148, killed 344 since August 1, while a total of 26,709 have beaten it.





3,667 people, including 36 children, are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.





1,873 COVID-19 patients are being given in-patient treatment and 1,794 - out-patient treatment.





It is also said that there are 97 and 13 patients with severe and critical COVID-19, respectively across the country. 17 patients are connected to ventilators.





64 more COVID-19 recoveries have been recorded in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours.





Out of 64 recent COVID-19 recoveries, 9 have been recorded in Almaty city, 14 - in Shymkent city, 3 - in Aktobe region, 8 - in Atyrau region, 16 - in East Kazakhstan region, 6 - in West Kazakhstan region, 2 - in Karaganda region, 2 - in Pavlodar region, and 4 – Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 101,914.





45 new COVID-19 cases have been spotted across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours.





The recent COVID-19 cases by city/region: 6 in Nur-Sultan city, 3 in Almaty city, 2 in Akmola region, 2 in Atyrau region, 18 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in West Kazakhstan region, 4 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 1 – in Pavlodar region, 4 in North Kazakhstan region, and 1 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 107,307.





3,690 people, including 40 children, are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.





According to the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, 1,900 COVID-19 patients are receiving in-patient treatment and 1,790 - out-patient treatment.





The number of patients with severe COVID-19 stands at 104. Condition of 11 COVID-19 patients is considered to be critical; 18 patients are on ventilators.













