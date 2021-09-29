COVID-19 incidence rate drops 36% in Kazakhstan in two weeks

Images | open sources

Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi made a report on the current epidemiological situation in Europe and Kazakhstan at the Tuesday session of the Kazakh Government.

In his report, Minister Tsoi revealed that over 230 million COVID-19 cases had been registered globally. 300,000 fresh COVID-19 cases are detected per day on average. The novel coronavirus claimed lives of over 4,7 million people worldwide.

According to Tsoi, recent surge in COVID-19 cases has been seen in 22 out of 54 European countries. The highest incidence rate has been observed in Ukraine in the past 14 days. Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Armenia, Turkey, and Belarus have reported rise in COVID-19 cases as well.

Less fresh infections, in his words, have been registered in Spain, Switzerland, France, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Italy, Israel, and Germany.

In the past couple of weeks Kazakhstan has also demonstrated lower COVID-19 incidence rate which has dropped by 36%," Minister Tsoi said.

Alexei Tsoi also claimed that the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan has stabilized as incidence rate reduced 3.2fold. COVID-19 mortality has decreased by 2.7fold.

He pointed that that presently four regions of Kazakhstan are in the green zone, the lowest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Eight regions, including the city of Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions, are in the yellow zone. The red zone covers five areas," he noted.





In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,719 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. In total, 880,709 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.





















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.