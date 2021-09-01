COVID Digest: 16 areas of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 red zone

As of August 31, 2021, Kazakhstan’s 16 areas are in the red zone on the map of the COVID-19 spread, the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 said.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the red zone on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

Turkestan region is the only area to remain in the coronavirus green zone.

The country is in the red zone in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Notably, the country has reported 4,322 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city 1,309. Karaganda region and Nur-Sultan city are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 551 and 376, accordingly.

Out of the daily case count, Almaty region has reported 359 infections, Pavlodar region – 296, Akmola region – 259, Kostanay region – 245, East Kazakhstan region – 166, Shymkent city – 137, Atyrau region – 126, Aktobe region – 123, and Mangistau region – 109.

76 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in North Kazakhstan region, 65 in Kyzylorda region, 46 in West Kazakhstan region, 45 in Turkestan region, and 34 in Zhambyl region.

The country has so far reported 789,471 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

COVID-19 kills 104 Kazakhstanis over past day

Kazakhstan has logged 104 daily fatalities caused by the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The most number of fresh daily COVID-19 fatalities has been reported in Almaty city – 23. Karaganda region is second with 17 daily COVID-19 deaths. Nur-Sultan city has posted the third highest number of COVID-19 deaths – 10.

As earlier reported COVID-19-like pneumonia has killed 22 Kazakhstanis over the past day.

Over 5.3 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

According to the Ministry, the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first jab stands at 6,629,678 in the country. Those received both COVID-19 vaccine jabs number 5,365,824.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.