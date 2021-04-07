COVID Digest: 6 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

As of April 5 six regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, as well as Almaty city, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, and West Kazakhstan regions are still in the ‘red’ zone.

Shymkent city, Akmola, and Karaganda regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,921 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 255,028 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 225,256 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.

COVID-like pneumonia: 17 new cases in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has recorded 17 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.

177 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, two deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 50,832 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 48,956 patients fully recovered. The disease claimed lives of 702 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,921 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 255,028 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 225,256 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.

Over 1,900 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,921 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, down 133 from the previous day.

Almaty city alone registered 611 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 368 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty region added 255 fresh daily infections. West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions reported 105 and 103 cases of the coronavirus infection, respectively.

88 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karaganda region, 61 – in Aktobe region, 54 – in Pavlodar region, 52 – in Akmola region, 48 – in Shymkent city, 35 – in Kostanay region, 34 – in East Kazakhstan region, 31 – in Mangistau region, 26 – in Zhambyl region, 20 – in North Kazakhstan region, 18 – in Kyzylorda region, and 12 – in Turkestan region.

In total, 255,028 cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.

Above 6,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in a day

6,664 people were vaccinated against coronavirus infection in Almaty yesterday, April 4.

Since February 1, 23,799 people were administered the first dose of Spuntik-V vaccine so far, the city healthcare department reports. Another batch of vaccine will arrive in the city in 3-4 days.

As earlier reported, 250,000 doses of vaccine will be delivered to Almaty three months in a row. Besides, 250 more vaccination rooms will open there.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.