COVID Digest: How many vaccinated Kazakhstanis got coronavirus

Aizhan Esmagambetova, Chairperson of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at a briefing in the CCS, answered the question of how many people fell ill with coronavirus after vaccination in Kazakhstan.

Today, there are 2,212 cases after receiving the vaccine in the country. After the first component - 1,308 cases, after the second component - 904. Speaking specifically about vaccines, 2,024 people became infected after vaccination with "Sputnik V": the first component - 1 190, second component - 834. After QazVac - 40 people: 21 after the first component, 19 - after the second. After Hayat-Vax - 140 cases: 89 - after the first component, 51 - after the second. CoronaVac - 6 people after the first dose", the speaker announced the data.

She noted that about 4 million people were vaccinated in Kazakhstan, those who became ill after vaccination - 0.05 percent.

Kazakhstan remains in ‘red zone’

Kazakhstan remains in the 'red zone' in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, First Vice Minister of Healthcare Marat Shoranov said Thursday.

As of June 26, Kazakhstan has been in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. Nine regions of the country are in the ‘red zone’, six regions are in the ‘yellow zone’ and two regions are in the ‘green zone’," First Vie Minister Shoranov revealed at the press briefing.

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 2,800 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection.

As of July 8, 35,554 people are treated for COVID-19 in the country, including 10,940 COVID-19 patients staying at the infectious facilities.

Kazakhstan confirms 2,800 more COVID-19 cases, total at 445,091

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,800 more coronavirus cases.

794 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 340 in Almaty and 133 in Shymkent, 129 in Akmola region, 67 in Aktobe region, 86 in Almaty region, 149 in Atyrau region, 80 in East Kazakhstan, 41 in Zhambyl region, 176 in West Kazakhstan, 349 in Karaganda region, 54 in Kostanay region, 47 in Kyzylorda region, 154 in Mangistau region, 126 in Pavlodar region, 45 in North Kazakhstan, 30 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s caseload to 445,091.

709 coronavirus patients in critical condition

As of today 35,554 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, including 10,940 staying in the hospitals, the Kazakh healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

709 patients are in critical condition, 161 in extremely critical condition, 91 are on life support.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,800 more coronavirus cases.





