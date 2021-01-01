COVID Digest: Kazakhstan's COVID-19 cases exceed 153,000

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan registered 739 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz website reads.

70 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 80 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 55 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 66 in Almaty region, 124 in Atyrau region, 51 in East Kazakhstan, 18 in Zhambyl region, 15 in West Kazakhstan, 39 in Karaganda region, 61 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 4 in Mangistau region, 58 in Pavlodar region, 60 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region bringing the country's coronavirus tally to 153,199.

18 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases detected in Kazakhstan

Over the past day Kazakhstan confirmed 18 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 63 recovered, while 3 died.

Since August 1 Kazakhstan recorded 45,460 cases, 32,893 recoveries and 493 deaths.

Over 600 people caught coronavirus in Tengiz from December 1 through 28

More than 600 people have caught coronavirus in Tengiz from December 1 to 28, said Aizhan Esmagambetova, chairperson of the sanitary and epidemiological control committee of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

In the period from December 1 to December 28 the incidence (at the Tengiz field - KazTAG) amounted to 600 cases," Esmagambetova said at a briefing.

She marked that the Atyrau region is currently in the red zone.

About 60% of the incidence in the Atyrau region is the incidence in the Tengiz field," she said.

People are being screened while entering and leaving the site, the number of tests is increasing," she said.





























