COVID Digest: Weekend lockdowns in red zone regions remains in Kazakhstan

Weekend lockdowns in the regions of the red zone for the epidemiological situation of coronavirus infection will remain in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Prime Minister said ob Wednesday.

Weekend lockdowns in regions in the red zone will be preserved," the statement says.

Work will also continue to expand the number of Ashyq project participants.

As of today, more than 4 million users of the application have been registered, 111 thousand business entities are participating in the project," the statement reads.





As earlier reported, almost all the regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk red zone as of today, August 18, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 reads.





The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are still in the COVID-19 red zone.





Turkestan region is the only one remaining in the COVID-19 green zone.





Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 7,034 more COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s tally to 708,379, coronavirus2020.kz reads.





735 fresh cases were registered in Kazakh capital, 1,403 in Almaty, 410 in Shymkent, 284 in Akmola region, 375 in Aktobe region, 477 in Almaty region, 550 in Atyrau region, 163 in East Kazakhstan, 219 in Zhambyl region, 132 in West Kazakhstan, 1,049 in Karaganda region, 267 in Kostanay region, 150 in Kyzylorda region, 200 in Mangistau region, 323 in Pavlodar region, 158 in North Kazakhstan, 139 in Turkestan region.





Besides 563 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases were registered in Kazakhstan as of August 16. 19 people died, while 221 recovered.





Since March 13 last year Kazakhstan confirmed 66,381 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 57,171 recoveries. The death toll rose to 4,111.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.