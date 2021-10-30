Digest: Over 7.4 mln in Kazakhstan fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Images | kazpravda.kz

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,697 new cases of coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





136 fresh cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 222 in Almaty, 34 in Shymkent, 142 in Akmola region, 54 in Aktobe region, 134 in Almaty region, 24 in Atyrau region, 120 in East Kazakhstan, 30 in Zhambyl region, 48 in West Kazakhstan, 136 in Karaganda region, 131 in Kostanay region, 46 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Mangistau region, 236 in Pavlodar region, 163 in North Kazakhstan, 30 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s count to 936,084.





Coronavirus claims 28 more lives in one day





The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry announced the latest coronavirus and COVID-19-like pneumonia related death rates.





25 coronavirus positive patients and 3 more coronavirus negative with COVID-19-like pneumonia signs died in Kazakhstan as of October 27.





Over 7.4 mln in Kazakhstan fully vaccinated against COVID-19





The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the country’s coronavirus vaccination campaign rates.





8,257,226 people were administered the 1st jab of the vaccine against coronavirus infection, while 7,449,299 were given both as of October 29, 2021, it said in a statement.





107 coronavirus patients are on life support





48,742 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of today, October 29, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.





8,435 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, while 40,307 are treated at home. 587 of them are in critical condition, 154 in extremely critical condition, while 107 are on life support.





COVID-19-like pneumonia: 239 new cases, 3 victims





As of October 27 Kazakhstan recorded 239 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 3 deaths, and 295 recoveries, coronavirus2020.kz reads.





Since last March 13 Kazakhstan confirmed 79,355 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 5,025 deaths and 68,495 recoveries.











