Dimash Qudaibergen awarded People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Images | dimashnews.com
On July 22, a grand finale of the 4th International Music Festival "Meykin Asia" took place in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Dimashnews reports.
During the official closing ceremony of the festival, in accordance with a decree by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, the honorary title of People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic was awarded to Kazakhstani singer, composer, and People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, Dimash Qudaibergen.
Dimash received the award from the State Secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic, Marat Imankulov, in the presence of the Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy, Mirbek Mambetaliev.
22.07.2025, 18:19 6516
Bibisara Assaubayeva officially awarded FIDE GM title
Images | fide_chess
Two Kazakh chess players were officially awarded GM titles at the FIDE Presidential Council's meeting in Batumi, Georgia, Kazinform News Agency reports.
One of the key highlights of the meeting was the approval of 10 new Grandmasters. Among them is 21-year-old Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan, who becomes the second Kazakhstani woman and the 43rd female player in history to earn the prestigious GM title," FIDE informs via its Instagram.
Another GM title recipient is 14-year-old Edgar Mamedov.
As it was reported, Bibisara Assaubayeva earned her final GM norm at the Sharjah Masters International Chess Championship 2025 that brought together 64 GMs and 17 IMs rated from 2453 to 2771. She scored 15.3 points to surpass a rating of 2500 and earned her third GM norm.
Edgar Mamedov earned the eight points required to surpass a FIDE rating of 2,500 points at the Sharjah Masters International Chess Championship 2025 - A, to become the country’s first chess player to be a Grandmaster at 14 and the first in the history of Mangistau region.
21.07.2025, 17:30 16886
Heatwave with temperatures reaching 42C to grip Kazakhstan next three days
Images | Depositphotos
The National Weather Service Kazhydromet released the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for July 22-24, 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Weather fronts are to bring rains and thunderstorms to the western, northern and eastern parts, with heavy rains in the west as well as hail and squall in the daytime on July 22-24. The rest of the country is to brace for a hot weather with no precipitation. High wind is to sweep across the country, whipping up dust storm in the south and southwest. Fog is forecast to coat the north and east of the country in the nighttime and morning, said Kazhydromet.
Sizzling temperatures of 40C are expected in the south of Aktobe and 42C in the west, north, center of Almaty region in the daytime on July 22-23.
A severe heatwave is set to push daytime temperatures to 35-39C in the west, 38-42C in the southwest, as well as 35C in the south of Kostanay region, 35-38C in the center, 40-42C in the south, and 35-39C in the southeast on July 24.
18.07.2025, 15:51 45236
Para swimmer Aknazar Mutalipov completes swim across Lake Balkhash in 13 hours
27-year-old para-athlete from Karaganda Aknazar Mutalipov completed a 20-kilometer swim across Lake Balkhash in just 13 hours, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Severnoye Pribalkhashyev newspaper.
The para-swimmer wanted to show others that "impossible is nothing, even if you lost one arm and one leg".
The goal of this swim is to prove to myself, above all else, and the entire world, that a person without one arm and one leg can overcome long distances. And, of course, I want to break a world record!, wrote Aknazar on his Instagram account.
The para-athlete is actively soliciting sponsors to officially register the achievement in the Guinness Book of Records.
In 2018, Aknazar lost his arm and leg in an incident while working in the railway industry, which only prompted his long-standing desire in swimming. Prior to his professional career, Aknazar took up swimming in Lake Balkhash, and then started taking swimming lessons and training with a coach.
In March last year, Aknazar stormed to the men’s 400m individual gold at the tournament in Taraz. Later, he crossed Lake Burabay, covering a distance of 2.5 kilometers in just one hour, under the guidance of his coach.
The same year, Aknazar was crowned the champion of Kazakhstan, and later in 2025 he received the title of a Candidate Master of Sports.
After months of training, Aknazar Mutalipov completed a 20-kilometer swim across Lake Balkhash in just 13 hours on July 8, 2025, showing his strength of mind, perseverance, and inspiration.
18.07.2025, 12:00 45521
OpenAI launches new agent mode for ChatGPT
Images | Depositphotos
OpenAI on Thursday announced a new feature for ChatGPT that allows the chatbot to perform tasks on a user’s behalf, marking another step toward the development of advanced digital assistants, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.
"The new agent mode, which is rolling out gradually, lets ChatGPT "think" and "act" using its own virtual computer. "For example, users can ask: ‘Look at my calendar and brief me on upcoming client meetings based on recent news,’ or ‘plan and buy ingredients to make Japanese breakfast for four,’" the company said in a blog post.
The feature is available to subscribers of the Pro, Plus, and Team plans. It builds on OpenAI’s existing tools - Operator, which browses the web, and Deep Research, which compiles and analyzes online information.
I would explain this to my own family as cutting edge and experimental; a chance to try the future, but not something I’d yet use for high-stakes uses or with a lot of personal information," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote on X.
OpenAI acknowledged potential risks. It said the model’s access to user data is restricted, certain actions like sending emails require user approval, and high-risk tasks such as bank transfers are blocked.
The announcement comes amid intensifying competition between tech giants in the AI race, with Google and Apple pursuing similar agent technologies.
16.07.2025, 10:05 64406
Astana school student wins two medals at 2025 International Scientific Physics Olympiad
Kazakh team took 1st in the overall team ranking at the ISPhO-2025 International Scientific Physics Olympiad, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the municipal mayor’s office.
The prestigious educational event was held in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, from June 30 through July 7, bringing together best school students from 21 countries.
Daniel Tulebayev, 11th grade student of Astana-based NURORDA Lyceum claimed bronze medal at the main stage of the competition. He also took silver in the theoretical round.
The Kazakh team has earned a total of five medals at the event.
10.07.2025, 19:44 127326
Kazakhstan launches space telescope in Chile’s Atacama Desert
Images | wikipedia.org
The Kazakhstani space telescope is located at the Obstech Observatory in the Atacama Desert, Chile, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
A statement issued on Thursday by Kazakhstan’s Fesenkov Astrophysical Institute confirms the launch of a Kazakhstani space telescope in Chile’s Atacama Desert. The project is part of the program aimed at creating an international telescope network.
The Institute informed earlier that the program’s objective is to study asteroids, active galactic nuclei, Gamma-ray bursts as well as variable celestial objects. The project also provides for the establishment of a scalable hardware and software platform with a unified data exchange format, automated control and maintenance system as well as the use of the network for fundamental and applied astrophysical research.
Earlier, head of the Institute’s Theoretical Astrophysics Department Denis Yurin said the decision to locate the Kazakhstani telescope in the Atacama Desert was made due to its unique geography, making it superior to locations in Kazakhstan.
09.07.2025, 09:00 139471
Kazakhstan’s First National Urban Forum Launches a New Urban Agenda
Images | gov.kz
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Akimat of Kyzylorda Region, and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme organized the First National Urban Forum of Kazakhstan. The event took place at the "Öner Ortalygy" venue, bringing together representatives of central and local government bodies, international organizations, the expert community, and the private sector, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Held under the theme "First National Urban Forum - A New Chapter for the Urban Agenda," the Forum marked the launch of Kazakhstan’s national urban policy development. Participants discussed priorities including inclusive planning, climate adaptation, digitalization of urban management, and financing urban transformation. Special attention was given to the role of small and medium-sized cities as drivers of regional development.
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Akan Rakhmetullin, delivered a welcome address, emphasizing the importance of partnership with UN-Habitat in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and improving the quality of life for citizens.
Improving the urban environment and enhancing our citizens’ quality of life is our shared goal. I am confident this Forum will serve as an effective platform for exchanging international experience and will be an important step toward advancing sustainable urbanization not only in Kazakhstan, but throughout Central Asia," the Kazakh diplomat emphasized.
The Forum featured thematic sessions, panel discussions, and a bilateral meeting between First Deputy Minister Rakhmetullin and Acting Deputy Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Rafael Tuts. The sides discussed current cooperation and further plans to strengthen collaboration.
As part of his visit to Kazakhstan, Acting Deputy Executive Director Tuts also visited Almaty and familiarized himself with the activities of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals.
The Forum forms part of Kazakhstan’s systematic efforts to implement the UN Sustainable Development Goals and deepen cooperation with international partners. In the final statement, participants reaffirmed their readiness to jointly develop and implement solutions aimed at creating inclusive, sustainable, and climate-neutral urban environments. Holding the first National Urban Forum in Kyzylorda was an important step towards building a balanced and modern urban policy that takes into account the interests of all regions of the country and is based on the best international practices.
07.07.2025, 20:47 159251
Drawing wisdom, strength from great victory in WWⅡ
Images | ru.china-embassy.gov.cn
China has just announced that it will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
On the morning of Sept. 3, Chinese President Xi Jinping will address a grand gathering held that day to mark the anniversary.
The commemoration events serve as a solemn tribute to the Chinese people's arduous and heroic resistance against Japanese militarist aggression, reaffirming the Chinese people's steadfast commitment to the path of peaceful development and to upholding world peace, carrying far-reaching and profound significance.
Remembering the past, honoring sacrifice
Commemoration is an act of remembrance.
Eighty years ago, after a grueling 14 years of tenacious resistance, the Chinese people achieved a great victory in the war against Japanese aggression, which also signaled the complete triumph of the global war against fascism.
It is a victory of justice over evil, light over darkness, and progress over reaction, a victory for not only the Chinese people, but also for all people around the world. It stands as an enduring chapter in the history of the Chinese nation and the global pursuit of justice.
Under the theme "Remember History, Honor the Martyrs, Cherish Peace, and Create the Future," the commemoration aims to honor the Chinese people's resolute resistance against Japanese militarist aggression, pay tribute to the heroes who gave their lives, and the international solidarity that helped make victory possible.
At its core, the remembrance reaffirms China's commitment to safeguarding the outcomes of World War II and respecting history.
A shared legacy of resistance
Commemoration is also about carrying forward a shared legacy.
The victory of Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression is the great triumph achieved through the collective efforts of the Chinese people, the anti-fascist alliance and all peoples around the world who opposed fascist aggression.
Countless peace-loving and justice-upholding nations, peoples, and international organizations offered invaluable support to China's efforts.
The Soviet Union provided China with large quantities of weapons and equipment, and the Flying Tigers from the United States created "The Hump" airlift to transport much-needed supplies to China.
Humanitarian heroes such as Canadian surgeon Norman Bethune, Indian doctor Dwarkanath S. Kotnis, German businessman John Rabe, and Bernhard Arp Sindberg from Denmark stood up against atrocities, saving countless lives. British journalist Michael Lindsay and international fighter Hans Shippe lent their voices and strength to China's cause.
On Sept. 3, a grand military parade will be held at Beijing's Tian'anmen Square to honor the spirit of the resistance against Japanese aggression and to reflect the character of a modern China that remains committed to peace.
China will invite foreigners who aided the country's resistance against Japanese aggression or representatives of their family members to observe the military parade, underscoring international solidarity and commemorating shared sacrifices in pursuit of peace and justice.
Learning from history, defending peace
Commemoration is also a solemn reminder of the costs of war and the value of peace.
All peace-loving peoples around the world must remember the history written in blood and sacrifice, resolutely safeguard the outcomes of World War II, uphold true multilateralism, and work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind and a brighter future for humanity.
Amid mounting global uncertainty and instability, China's solemn commemoration underscores its enduring commitment to safeguarding the victory of World War II, defending international fairness and justice, and advancing the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.
It also sends a clear message to the international community: in times of turmoil, it is essential to draw on the wisdom of history, to summon the strength and clarity needed to oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics.
In remembering the past, China looks to the future. Standing with all peace-loving nations and peoples, China will remain a guardian of historical memory, a partner in national development and rejuvenation, and a champion of global fairness and justice. Together, they will strive for a better future for all humanity.
The author is commenter on international affairs, People's Daily, By Liu Lingling
