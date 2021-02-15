Drivers may no longer carry car documents with them in Kazakhstan

Since February 13, Kazakhstanis may no longer carry their driving license and other car documents with them due to the entry into force of the new law.





As the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev reported, earlier in Kazakhstan, for the absence of one of the driver's documents, they could issue a warning (if for the first time) or a fine of 5 MCI. Now, when driving a car, drivers will only need to have an identity document with them.





A driver's license issued in Kazakhstan, a technical passport, an insurance policy, as well as a document confirming the passage of a technical inspection will be checked by the police through a tablet. And in settlements and on highways where there is no access to the Internet, the check will be carried out via radio communication channels.





The new rules will not affect foreigners who do not have a Kazakhstani driver's license and who drive vehicles not registered in Kazakhstan.





The ability to drive vehicles without driving documents has been introduced in such countries as Georgia, Ukraine, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, where appropriate changes have also been made to national legislation.

















