This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Durov may face a prison term of up to ten years
relevant news
Kyrgyzstan supplies over 530mln m3 of water to Kazakhstan in irrigation season
We are actively cooperating with all our neighbors. In the context of ongoing negotiations with Kyrgyzstan, the Chu-Talas Water Management Commission has held two meetings this year. We agreed that our country will receive 180 million cubic meters of water through the Chu River and 380 million cubic meters of water through the Talas River during the irrigation season. As of today, water is supplied without interruption, and along the Talas River it has even exceeded the indicator set," Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
V World Nomad Games opening ceremony tickets sold out
Tickets are currently available for purchase. The tickets for the V World Nomad Games opening ceremony are sold out and are no longer available for purchase. However, tickets for all other sporting events are still on sale. More than 10,000 tickets have been sold for the competitions. The most popular competitions are Zhamby Atu (horseback archery), Traditional Archery, Kokpar (goat pulling), and Baige," Abylai Kondybayev, deputy chief of the Games organization directorate, said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 350,000 children to enter elementary school in Kazakhstan this autumn
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
1,290 COVID cases detected in Kazakhstan since Jan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mpox: Healthcare Ministry recommends Kazakhstani tourists to take precautions
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Three Kazakhstani Olympic medalists and two coaches diagnosed with COVID
Three medalists and two coaches of our team have tested positive for the coronavirus. All three athletes are medalists from the 2024 Paris Olympics. They are currently isolated and receiving treatment. They are in the mild stage of disease. We wish them a speedy recovery. No cases of the virus have been identified among other members of the national team," Dias Akhmetsharip stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Air Astana to launch direct flights to Vietnam
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tuberculosis cases on the rise in Kostanay region
Currently, the main preventive protection against tuberculosis is vaccination. Free BCG vaccine is administered within the first months of a child's life according to the national immunization schedule. The effectiveness of this vaccine has been tested and proven by time. Therefore, an unvaccinated BCG baby has more chances to get sick if the child gets infected with tuberculosis, even if he or she lives in a socially prosperous family," the message reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
28.08.2024, 19:06Kazakh Supreme Audit Chamber chairman presents public audit system reform package 28.08.2024, 12:1524051Parliament chambers to hold joint session Sep 2 28.08.2024, 18:19Kazakhstan and the UN Reaffirmed Their High Level of Cooperation in the Field of International Security22711Kazakhstan and the UN Reaffirmed Their High Level of Cooperation in the Field of International Security 28.08.2024, 17:2122531Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented his Credentials to King of Jordan 28.08.2024, 20:2322381Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation with Portugal Discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry 08.08.2024, 18:38100171President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Astana 08.08.2024, 19:01100041Emomali Rahmon arrives in Kazakhstan capital 09.08.2024, 13:4297441CA transport ministers sign memo of coop and Astana Communique 09.08.2024, 16:4997241Central Asia’s future depends on trust-based dialogue and cooperation - President Tokayev 08.08.2024, 17:55Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana to participate in VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia96856Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana to participate in VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia