Earth Hour - 2021: more than 150 objects will extinguish lights in Nur-Sultan

In Nur-Sultan, on March 27, more than 150 facilities will be disconnected from electricity as part of the most massive action on the planet- Earth Hour. At this time, many objects in the capital will turn off external decorative lighting, Kazpravda.kz refers to the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.





The main goal of the action is to draw people's attention to a responsible and careful attitude to the resources of the planet," the ministry said.





Every year, millions of people from 180 countries turn off their lights and electrical appliances for 1 hour. Thousands of architectural monuments around the world extinguish their illumination, such as the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, the Coliseum.





In Kazakhstan, the action Earth Hour is gaining momentum. Earlier it was supported only by large cities, then for the second year in a row all regions of the country are joining the campaign.





On March 27 at 20:30 in Nur-Sultan, the external decorative lighting of the following objects will be turned off: Astana-Arena, Ice Palace Alau, Barys Arena, Kazmedia Center, Monument Mangilik El, Museum of Future Energy NUR ALEM, Opera and Ballet Theater Astana Opera, Bridges M2 on st. Saraishyk, M3 on the street Syganak, Astana-Baiterek monument, Talan Towers business center, KTZh building, Nur-Alem sphere, Khan Shatyr shopping mall, Ailand mall, Mega Silk Way mall, Sary Arka mall, Nazarbayev University, SC Zhekpe-Zhek, Residence of the President Ak Orda, Mosque Khazret Sultan, National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Palace of Creativity Shabyt, Palace of Independence, Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, Monument Kazakh Eli, Palace of Schoolchildren, building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs , as well as more than 150 objects of residential complexes.













