Epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan regions

25.11.2021, 12:15 34642
A matrix of the epidemiological situation on coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of November 25 is presented, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the IDC on COVID-19 nonproliferation.
 
The 'red' zone includes: Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions.
 
The 'yellow' zone: Nur-Sultan, Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay regions.
 
The 'green' zone: Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan regions.
 
According to the matrix, Kazakhstan is in the green zone for coronavirus.
 
Coronavirus tally climbs to 968,340 in Kazakhstan

26.11.2021, 12:26 5644
Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 971 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.
 
122 fresh cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 105 in Almaty, 16 in Shymkent, 70 in Akmola region, 12 in Aktobe region, 52 in Almaty region, 13 in Atyrau region, 54 in East Kazakhstan, 9 in Zhambyl region, 16 in West Kazakhstan, 128 in Karaganda region, 106 in Kostanay region, 13 in Kyzylorda region, 9 in Mangistau region, 97 in Pavlodar region, 138 in North Kazakhstan, 11 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus caseload to 968,340.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Black Friday is offered to be renamed in Kazakhstan

25.11.2021, 17:12 39718
Black Friday is offered to be renamed in Kazakhstan
Images | national-expertise.ru
The Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Nauryzbay kazhy Taganuly suggested replacing the words 'black Friday' with 'generous Friday'.

Among the population of the country, an action called 'Black Friday' (kara zhuma) is widely discussed, which in recent years has been used as a marketing way to attract people to mass trade. The word "zhuma" (Friday) in our religion and traditions has a sacred, revered concept. Therefore, I would like to urge the owners of shopping centers in the country and all entrepreneurs to replace the word 'black Friday' with 'generous Friday' (Zhomart zhuma)", Kazpravda.kz citing the Supreme Mufti addressed the businessmen.


In his opinion, the phrase 'generous Friday' corresponds to the understanding and mentality of our people, since Friday is a sacred day for the Muslim community.

Renaming 'Black Friday' to 'Generous Friday' would be a tribute to our people, in which the majority adheres to Islamic traditions," the Mufti said in his address.


He expressed his opinion and hope that the action within the framework of 'Generous Friday' will receive a good response and support among compatriots.
 
Direct flights from Almaty to Delhi resumed

25.11.2021, 16:40 38854
Direct flights from Almaty to Delhi resumed
Images | aboutoutdoors.wordpress.com
Air Astana announced the restoration of regular flights to India.
 
Flights will be operated from December 16, 2021, 3 times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on an Airbus A320, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
Departure of the flight from Almaty at 07:50, arrival in Delhi at 11.10. Return flight from Delhi at 12:20, arriving in Almaty at 16:40. The duration of a one-way flight will be 3 hours 50 minutes.
 

Transit passengers from Kiev, Bishkek, Istanbul, Tbilisi and Baku are offered convenient connections," the press service said.

 
The cost of tickets in economy class in both directions, including airport, fuel and other taxes, starts from 234 755 tenge, in business class 453 419 tenge.
 
All passengers flying to Delhi, including children, must fill out a form on the portal, and passengers over 5 years old must also upload a negative PCR test for COVID-19, made no earlier than 72 hours before arrival.
 
In addition, before boarding an aircraft in the country of departure and after arrival, each passenger must undergo a thermometry procedure. If a traveler is diagnosed with symptoms of coronavirus infection, he will be sent for isolation to a medical facility in the republic.
 
Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated tourists will need to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in India, go through a seven-day home quarantine and take a second PCR test on the eighth day after arrival. Fully vaccinated passengers are exempt from these requirements, the airline said.
 
