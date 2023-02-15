13.02.2023, 10:24 9651
First yurts installed in quake-hit Kahramanmaraş
Images | Screen from video
Tell a friend
Kazakhstanis started installing yurts in quake-hit Kahramanmaraş city, Türkiye, Kazinform reports.
The first yurts are being installed in the city of Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye. The yurts were delivered there a couple of days ago. 84 more will be brought soon," the post of journalist Nurbek Bekbau on his Instagram account reads.
Well-known journalist Nurbek Bekbau along with 12 more volunteers arrived in Türkiye.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan sent some 100 yurts to quake-stricken Türkiye.
Kazakhstanis raised over 20 million tenge to buy 45 yurts and everyday items to help those affected by devastating earthquakes in Türkiy. Besides, Kazakhstani businessmen acquired 50 yurts more. Notably, one yurt may accommodate up to 20 people.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
13.02.2023, 16:31 7376
7,000 historical documents returned to Kazakhstan from abroad in 2022
were brought from the European Union, namely, from Hungary, Germany, Italy
Tell a friend
These valuable documents contain information about the history of Kazakhstan. They were brought from the European Union, namely, from Hungary, Germany, Italy, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Ministry of Culture and Sport.
The documents include 445 photographs, 206 books and rare manuscripts, which cover the period from 918 through 1990.
The documents were handed over to the National Archive of Kazakhstan. The Ministry of Culture and Sport is presently working on creation of a single database. To distribute valuable historical papers, the printing of photo albums, collections, chronographs, biographical reference works and other useful materials began.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstani archaeologists plan to organize several expeditions to foreign countries until 2025, Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Nurkissa Daueshov says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.02.2023, 12:01 24496
Kazakhstanis raised some KZT 18 mln to buy yurts for quake-hit Türkiye
All donations will go directly to acquire some 40 yurts which will be sent to the General Consulate of Türkiye in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Kazakhtanis have raised some 18 million tenge to help people affected by earthquakes in Türkiye. All donations will go directly to acquire some 40 yurts which will be sent to the General Consulate of Türkiye in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
The talks are underway with the Turkish authorities to deliver the yurts to Türkiye as soon as possible. The yurts were chosen for a definite reason. People can live in the yurts for a great while whereas people living in tents are bracing for freezing temperatures. The yurt has a sacred meaning. The Turks call Kazakhstan "atazhurt" (the land of ancestors) as the territory of Kazakhstan is the motherland of all Turks, including the ancestors of the current generations of Turks," journalist Nurbek Bekbau said. Bekbau initiated the fundraising for those hit by quakes.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.02.2023, 08:20 24606
Kazakhstanis evacuated from quake-hit Gaziantep
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
42 nationals of Kazakhstan and 22 of Kyrgyzstan were airlifted from Gaziantep, Türkiye, by a charter flight, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The plane landed safely in Astana. As of now all of them are passing through immigration control.
As earlier reported, a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the southern province of Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, early Monday. The country’s 10 provinces as well as the neighboring countries, including Syria were hit by devastating earthquakes and several aftershocks killing 12,391.
As earlier reported, the second Kazakh rescue team arrived in Türkiye yesterday. The aircraft with 41 rescuers and health workers on board touched down in Gaziantep.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.02.2023, 08:15 36601
12 branches of foreign universities set to open in Kazakhstan by 2029
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek revealed that 12 branches of foreign universities are set to open in Kazakhstan by 2029. Besides, the leading professors and researchers will be invited to teach in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
At the instruction of the Head of State branches of the five leading foreign universities will open in Kazakhstan by 2025. Last year saw the opening of the branch of the Russian National Research Nuclear University in Almaty, the branch of the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas in Atyrau, and the affiliate of the University of Arizona in Petropavlovsk. Six more will unveil this year," the Minister said during his trip to Almaty.
Gazi University plans to open its branch in Shymkent, while the Michigan State University branch will be present in Astana. Heriot-Watt University will create its campus in Aktobe, Seoul National University of Science and Technology in Kyzylorda, Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers in Taraz, and some German universities will be represented in Aktau. Besides, the Technical State University will open its doors in Zhezkazgan. The talks are underway. Canada's Tech University will also unveil its campus in Kazakhstan. Details will be available soon," the Minister added.
The Minister resumed that 1,400 leading professors and researchers from all over the world will be attracted to Kazakhstan. 3.6 billion tenge will be allotted at large.
Notably, last year saw the opening of the De Montfort Leicester branch.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.02.2023, 13:44 39231
Science campus in Konayev: Housing for foreign teachers to be built
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Almaty region Governor Marat Sultangaziyev told Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek about the Konayev city development plans and the development of a science campus, Kazinform reports.
The Governor said it is necessary to settle infrastructure issues due to the inflow of international students and population growth. As of today, the land plot has been already allotted. Construction works will start as soon as the city master plan is approved. He stressed it is crucial to create favorable conditions for both students and teachers. The plan provides for the construction of housing for foreign teachers.
He also said that the development of the science campus in Konayev will help solve the shortage of technical specialists in the city and countrywide. A special roadmap will be developed in the near future.
Education department head Saltanat Bespayeva said the akimat suggested the Government build a 1,200-seat engineering college in the territory of the campus. The Kazakh Prime Minister, Alikhan Smailov, supported the initiative.
The Kazakh Education Minister revealed that foreign universities will open their branches in the territory of the science campus to train personnel for the G4 City industrial cluster. Over 70% of students majoring in engineering study in Almaty.
As of today, Kazakhstan has 626,000 students. Their number is expected to grow up to 800,000 in 2025 and will exceed 1 million by 2030.
The Minister drew attention to the understaffing at large enterprises countrywide. According to him, the science campus is called to solve staff gaps at many plants and factories.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.02.2023, 13:48 51151
Kazakhstan among Curly Tales’ top 10 budget-friendly countries to visit this month
Curly Tales is a platform where digital nomads can discover intriguing and exciting things to do around the world as well as places to visit and explore
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan was featured into the list of top 10 budget-friendly countries to visit in February 2023 compiled by Curly Tales web portal, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.
Curly Tales is a platform where digital nomads can discover intriguing and exciting things to do around the world as well as places to visit and explore.
In Kazakhstan you can experience the beauty of the third largest mosque in in Asia," the web portal says.
Along with Kazakhstan, the list of top 10 budget-friendly countries to visit this month includes Turkiye, Georgia, Egypt, Vietnam, Laos, Kenya and more.
Earlier the popular British magazine Conde Nast Traveller published an article ‘The most breathtaking places to visit in Kazakhstan’ about Kazakhstan’s main tourist attractions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.02.2023, 09:58 54936
Creation of academic hub in Kazakhstan discussed in London
The Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission held its 9th session for discussing the development of higher education system in Kazakhstan and the opportunities of cooperation between domestic and British universities
Tell a friend
The Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission held its 9th session for discussing the development of higher education system in Kazakhstan and the opportunities of cooperation between domestic and British universities, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The event themed as "Strengthening of intergovernmental ties through the cooperation in higher education" brought together the representatives of the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the UK Department for International Trade, universities of Kazakhstan and Great Britain, and education technologies experts.
Addressing the participants, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek said that Kazakhstan sets an ambitious goal of establishing an academic hub which will attract young people from the region with the population of about 2 billion people.
The establishment of the academic hub in Kazakhstan is one of the key areas of the Ministry’s activity. British universities could help our country in achievement of this ambitious goal, he noted.
The Minister said that three foreign universities unveiled their representative offices in Kazakhstan in 2022. Another six foreign universities are planning to open their branches this year.
The measures we take as part of financial and regulative support, as well as serious investments in infrastructure of higher education will let us establish a center for attracting young people willing to get high-quality and affordable higher education," Sayasat Nurbek noted.
During the event, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Heriot-Watt University of Scotland and Zhubanov Aktobe Regional University entered into a memorandum of cooperation. As per the document, the Heriot-Watt University will launch its three educational programs - Oil and Gas, Electric Power Engineering and Computer Engineering - at the Kazakh university.
The students completing their studies, will obtain dual diplomas, while the quality of the study will be under the control of the Scottish university. Admission procedures will begin in the next academic year.
Besides, an agreement with the UK Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education was signed. The QAA plans to open its office in Kazakhstan.
It is important to create a clear system of control over the quality of international education in Kazakhstan. Foreign universities planning to work in Kazakhstan, need the presence of accreditation agencies which will ensure control over the quality of higher education," Sayasat Nurbek said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.02.2023, 12:50 56566
Kazakhstan and Lithuania plan to launch direct air service
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A tourism working group of Kazakhstan and Lithuania held a meeting in Vilnius. The Kazakh delegation was led by Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, the Lithuanian group was headed by Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Vincas Jurgutis, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.
Those attending debated prospects for bilateral cooperation in the sphere of tourism. As stated there further strengthening joint tourism activities is the common goal of the two nations. Some 2.5 mln tourists visited Lithuania in 2021 which is 16% as compared to 2020.
The Kazakh delegation said that the country’s inbound tourism keeps on recovering. In 2022 Kazakhstan welcomed over 4.7 mln international tourists which is threefold more than the previous year.
Yerkinbayev said that the country’s unprecedented state support measures and digitalization contribute heavily to the growth in international arrivals. As of today, Kazakhstan launched the eQonaq integrated information system for tourist registration, tourist flow analysis, and migration control and a tourist Kazakhstan. travel portal. It features news in 8 languages.
Following the sitting, the parties agreed to work at opening direct flights between the states, introduce a visa-free regime for Kazakhstanis and promote image materials about the tourist potential of the countries. Besides, the sides agreed to hold the Tourism Days of Lithuania at Shymbulak in Almaty and Days of Kazakhstan Tourism in Vilnius.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
09.02.2023, 13:09Kazakh rescuers arrive in Hatay to search for missing Kazakhstani nationals 10.02.2023, 08:3641931Kazakhstan to send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Syria 10.02.2023, 10:3441811SCO Mission ready to observe election of Majilis deputies in Kazakhstan 09.02.2023, 12:3741741Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to Syria 10.02.2023, 12:1941556President: Interparliamentary interaction to contribute to further rapprochement of CA nations 27.01.2023, 21:3998961Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran 26.01.2023, 15:3685451Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov 27.01.2023, 15:0981776610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022 27.01.2023, 12:5880456Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister 26.01.2023, 11:0479536Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate