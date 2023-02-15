First yurts installed in quake-hit Kahramanmaraş

Images | gov.kz

Almaty region Governor Marat Sultangaziyev told Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek about the Konayev city development plans and the development of a science campus, Kazinform reports.





The Governor said it is necessary to settle infrastructure issues due to the inflow of international students and population growth. As of today, the land plot has been already allotted. Construction works will start as soon as the city master plan is approved. He stressed it is crucial to create favorable conditions for both students and teachers. The plan provides for the construction of housing for foreign teachers.





He also said that the development of the science campus in Konayev will help solve the shortage of technical specialists in the city and countrywide. A special roadmap will be developed in the near future.





Education department head Saltanat Bespayeva said the akimat suggested the Government build a 1,200-seat engineering college in the territory of the campus. The Kazakh Prime Minister, Alikhan Smailov, supported the initiative.





The Kazakh Education Minister revealed that foreign universities will open their branches in the territory of the science campus to train personnel for the G4 City industrial cluster. Over 70% of students majoring in engineering study in Almaty.





As of today, Kazakhstan has 626,000 students. Their number is expected to grow up to 800,000 in 2025 and will exceed 1 million by 2030.





The Minister drew attention to the understaffing at large enterprises countrywide. According to him, the science campus is called to solve staff gaps at many plants and factories.