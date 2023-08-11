Flood not to forgive mistakes and unfulfilled work - Alikhan Smailov on spring preparation in regions

Images | МЧС РК

Measures to ensure the protection of settlements in the upcoming flood period were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





Minister for Emergency Situations Syrym Sharipkhanov reported that to date the implementation of measures within the framework of state flood control programs allowed to remove the threat from 214 and minimize risks for 607 settlements, where about 100 thousand houses are located and more than 455 thousand people live.





At the same time, preparatory work in the regions continues. Thus, since the beginning of the year 25 km of temporary dams and 57 km of ramparts have been erected, about 5 thousand km of canals and 6 thousand km of ditches, 15 thousand road and more than 3 thousand railroad culverts have been cleaned.





Together with akimats, the list of flood-prone settlements and sites was adjusted, as a result of which their number increased by 24 to 1,072. This will allow to carry out preventive measures there in advance.





On the situation with the repair of hydraulic structures told the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Zulfiya Suleimenova, on the preparation of roads, bridges and road culverts by Marat Karabayev, Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development.





Akim of Turkestan region Darhan Satybaldy, Akim of Aktobe region Yeraly Tugzhanov and Deputy Akim of West Kazakhstan region Tlepbergen Kayupov also made detailed reports on measures implemented in the regions.





As Prime Minister noted, the issue of preparation for the flood period is specially considered in advance.





It is still far from spring, but all preparatory activities should be completed before the beginning of winter. The flood will not forgive mistakes, unfulfilled work and underfunding," Alikhan Smailov said.





He emphasized that the last spring was not easy either. The lack of drainage channels, ditches, ditches and bunds around settlements led to the complication of the flood situation in the southern and western regions.





In Turkestan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions, drainage systems failed to cope with heavy precipitation. In Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions, existing protective dikes and ramparts were eroded, as a result of which residential houses were flooded and destroyed. And in Shili village, Kostanay region, the body of the dam was destroyed, where only in 2020 major repairs were carried out," the Head of Government said.





Alikhan Smailov outlined the need to prepare a plan of measures to protect the population from floods within two weeks and to ensure control over the preparation for the arrival of big water.





In addition, upon completion of the current Roadmap it was instructed to conduct a detailed analysis of its implementation and submit a detailed report to the Government Office.





In general, Prime Minister noted that a significant delay in the implementation of the Roadmap would inevitably lead to its non-fulfillment.





This, in turn, will increase the risk of waterlogging and material damage to the population. Interested government agencies as a priority should take control over the implementation of flood control measures planned by the end of this year," he said.





Alikhan Smailov also drew attention to the fact that by the end of autumn it is necessary to complete the work on bunding of settlements, cleaning of pipes and ditches, inspection of the state of hydraulic structures and preparation of drainage channels.





According to the head of the Government, flooding of settlements is repeated also because of non-compliance with norms in the construction of facilities.





Flooded houses this year in Atyrau, Kostanay and Turkestan regions were located on the territory of the water protection strip. The concerned government agencies need to develop measures to tighten the requirements for issuing land plots for construction near water bodies," Prime Minister said.





Of particular concern, according to him, is the condition of hydraulic structures. In this regard, it is necessary to coordinate repair works not only of republican structures, but also of municipal and private reservoirs and dams, which have been neglected for many years.





In conclusion, Prime Minister instructed to continue preparing roads, bridges, culverts for the passage of increased volumes of water, as well as to develop a digital platform for modeling floods for all regions of the republic.