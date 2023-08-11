Fulfillment of President instructions on Astana development discussed by Government

Tell a friend

Measures to fulfill the instructions of the Head of State on further development of the city of Astana were considered at the meeting in Ukimet uyi under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





Akim of the capital Zhenis Kassymbek reported on the development of new program documents, including the General Development Plan of the city until 2035, Renovation Program until 2030 and the Unified Greening Concept.





He also informed about the construction of the first stage of CHPP-3 and two gas-fired heating plants with a total capacity of 1130 Gcal. This will make it possible to create a surplus of heat energy until 2026 while maintaining the existing rates of housing construction.





In terms of water supply, work is underway on the construction of the second line of a 44-kilometer-long water pipeline. Along with this, a complex of structures from the Nura underground water deposit, expansion of the Telman pumping station, projects of a new water pipeline from the Satpayev canal and the fourth pumping and filtering station are being developed. Execution of the planned plans will provide the necessary reserve until 2035. To date, there is no water shortage in the city.





As for the development of transport infrastructure, this year 30 projects on construction and repair of highways, as well as completion of the bridge Tauelsizdik are being implemented. In the future it is planned to start construction of continuation of Tauelsizdik Ave. Tauelsizdik to the exit to Kabanbai Batyr Avenue, which will relieve the main arteries of the left bank. In parallel, the construction of two bridges in the area of Gazmashapparatura (beginning of Kenesary St.) is under consideration, which will relieve traffic congestion from Turan Ave. and Aitmatov St..





In addition, Akim told about solving the problems of sharecroppers, designing a large sewage treatment plant, implementation of the LRT project and working out a number of other issues.





Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Tamara Duisenova, Ministers of Industry and Infrastructural Development Marat Karabayev, Ecology and Natural Resources Zulfiya Suleimenova, Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev, Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev, Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin, Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek made reports on the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State in the supervised areas.





Prime Minister emphasized that the solution of issues of development of the capital is one of the most important directions of the Government.





It is necessary to continue the implementation of necessary measures on all points voiced by the Head of State. In particular, the Akimat of the capital, taking into account the allocated funding, to ensure timely completion of construction and installation works on all infrastructure projects, including problematic objects of shared construction," Alikhan Smailov said.





Prime Minister also instructed to consider the issues of financing of priority projects of Astana during the formation and specification of the republican budget, as well as to develop and submit to the Government the Comprehensive Development Plan of the capital's agglomeration by the end of the year.