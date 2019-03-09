Government sums up Nurly Zhol program results for 2015-2019

Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has summed up the results of the Nurly Zhol State Program realization.

The first stage of realization of the Nurly Zhol program for 2015-2019 has completed this year. The country's infrastructural development basis has been formed. The program played a great role in the development of the country's transit potential and engineering infrastructure," Mamin told the Government meeting.

According to him, 8,000 km of highways were lain and repaired, 3,200 km of water and heating supply networks were built under the program.

The program's top priority is to raise people's welfare. Construction of new roads will cut transportation costs of the business community at least by 15%. As a result, it impacts the end price for consumers. More than 80,000 workplaces were created in 2018. This year it is planned to create 54,000 additional jobs," the PM stressed.

He underlined that the program gave an impetus for further development of the country's transport potential.

As the PM noted, more than 5,000 km of highways will be put into service by 2020. Above 4,000 km of roads of republican subordinance will be reconstructed in 2019.

Mamin charged to accelerate the program's development for 2020-2025.

It is crucial to represent its draft concept this month," the PM added.

