Health Minister: Most of COVID-19 deaths in Kazakhstan were among unvaccinated

Images | open sources

4,969 people died of the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan in the period from February to July 2021, of whom 115 were vaccinated, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said.





According to Tsoi, the most number of COVID-19 deaths were among unvaccinated. Of 4,969 people died of coronavirus infection in the country between February and July 2021, 115 were vaccinated.





Of those vaccinated, two died in Akmola region, five in Aktobe region, three in Almaty region, 17 in Almaty city, one in Atyrau region, one in East Kazakhstan region, six in Zhambyl region, four in West Kazakhstan region, nine in Karaganda region, one in Kostanay region, two in Kyzylorda region, two in Mangistau region, 32 in Nur-Sultan city, two in Pavlodar region, one in North Kazakhstan region, and 27 in Shymkent city.





As reported before, almost all regions of Kazakhstan still in high COVID-19 risk red zone.





The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk red zone as of today, August 20, 2021.





Turkestan region is the only to stay in the green zone, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.





Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 7,348 new COVID-19 cases to bring the country’s coronavirus tally to 726,064.





















