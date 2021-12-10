Система Orphus

Health Ministry informed whether omicron-strain of coronavirus entered Kazakhstan

09.12.2021, 15:56 22384
Health Ministry informed whether omicron-strain of coronavirus entered Kazakhstan
Images | med.hku.hk
In Almaty, a PCR screening was carried out for the presence of mutations typical for the new variant of the omicron coronavirus. This was announced by the Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aleksey Tsoi at a meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports.

Aleksey Tsoi noted that the Ministry of Health monitors circulating variants of coronavirus infection strains on an ongoing basis.

Taking into account the emergence of a new variant of the omicron coronavirus strain, preliminary PCR screening was carried out for the presence of mutations typical for the omicron coronavirus strain variant in Almaty. Circulation of the omicron coronavirus strain has not been established.


Full genomic sequencing of samples taken from positive samples from the regions continues. This work continues," the minister said.
 
Storm alert issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan

09.12.2021, 18:52 21925
A weather warning was issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan for December 10, Kazhydromet reports.

Ice slick is to form in Aktobe region locally. High wind will sweep through the region, Kazinform reports.

Fog will blanket Almaty region in the morning and night.

Fog and ice slick will batter Atyrau region tomorrow.

Fog is expected in Zhambyl region. It will brace for high wind gusting up to 23-28 m/s.

Ground blizzard and ice-slick will grip West Kazakhstan.

Fog will also coat Turkestan region on Friday. Dust storm will roll through the region’s north.
 
Frost up to -35 expected in Kazakhstan

08.12.2021, 18:22 48682
Specialists of the RSE "Kazhydromet" provided a weather forecast for the republic for the next three days, December 9-11, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
According to the meteorological service, on December 9, most of the country's territory will be under the influence of an extensive anticyclone; the weather will remain without precipitation, and a further decrease in air temperature at night in the north, east and center of Kazakhstan is expected to -20..-25, in some places -30, on December 10 in the north-east of the East Kazakhstan region down to -35.
 

At the same time, a cyclone from the Black Sea areas will begin to influence the western regions of the country, which in the next two days will move eastward to the rest of the republic, causing precipitation (rain, snow), ice, and increased wind of 15-25 m / s, in the northern regions with a blowing snowstorm, as well as a gradual increase in air temperature at night on December 11 in the northern part of the republic to -5..-10, in some places -15..-20, in the north-east of the East Kazakhstan region to -25", said in the message.

 
Health Minister said whether border with Russia be closed due to omicron strain

08.12.2021, 13:42 34858
Health Minister said whether border with Russia be closed due to omicron strain
Images | ru.egemen.kz
Health Minister Aleksey Tsoi, answering journalists' questions in the Majilis, said that the question of closing the border with Russia in connection with the omicron coronavirus strain is not actual, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

“This is an isolated case, we are now monitoring how the omicron is spreading among colleagues. Similar strains that exist are spreading all over the world. We need to monitor it. If this is a mass spreading, if we see that this strain is widespread within the country, of course, appropriate measures will be taken,” he said.

In general, the minister noted the improvement in the situation with the spread of COVID-19.

“The situation is improving. We can see the number of patients - over the past month, it has almost halved, the number of incoming calls to the ambulance also halved. The number of patients in hospitals is decreasing, we see it. The percentage of vaccinations is increasing, it is all interconnected. The main peaks were in August, now it is already going down,” he said.
 
Kazakhstan adds 632 new daily cases of COVID-19

06.12.2021, 16:46 103519
Kazakhstan adds 632 new daily cases of COVID-19
Kazakhstan has reported 632 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection.
 
Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region have seen the highest triple-digit numbers of COVID-19 cases – 102 and 101, respectively. Pavlodar region has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 infections - 77, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.
 
Kostanay region has reported 71 daily coronavirus cases, Akmola region – 69, North Kazakhstan region – 68, Almaty city – 66, East Kazakhstan region – 16, West Kazakhstan region – 16, and Almaty region – 12.
 
Nine more infections have been logged in Atyrau region, eight in Zhambyl region, seven in Turkestan region, six in Aktobe region, and four in Kyzylorda region.
 
The country has so far reported 975,782 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

8.1mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

As of December 6, 8,182,339 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

The first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 8,783,874 in the country.

Notably, the country has logged 632 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 791 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.

Not a single Kazakhstan region remains in 'red' zone

A matrix of the epidemiological situation on coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of December 6 is presented, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the IDC on COVID-19 Nonproliferation.

The 'yellow' zone includes: Nur-Sultan, Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.

The 'green' zone: Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan regions.

According to the matrix, Kazakhstan is in the green zone for coronavirus.


 
Frosts expected in Kazakhstan

06.12.2021, 14:25 87805
Frosts expected in Kazakhstan
Specialists of RSE "Kazhydromet" provided a weather forecast for the republic for the next three days, December 7-9.

In the coming days, residents of northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan will feel the real winter. A cold anticyclone from the Atlantic is rapidly moving behind the warm southern cyclone. Fueled by cold air masses, it will bring an end to precipitation and a sharp drop in air temperature," the statement said.


According to the meteorological service, on December 7-8 at night in the north and east of the country, the thermometer will drop to -22..-30, Kazpravda.kz reports.

But the southern regions of the republic will remain under the protection of warm air masses from the regions of Iran, and a significant cooling is not expected here.
 
Registration for Pfizer paid vaccinations started in Almaty

06.12.2021, 12:37 81082
Registration for Pfizer paid vaccinations started in Almaty
Almaty residents wishing to be vaccinated with Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine for a fee can sign up for the vaccination in advance, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the official website of the Public Health Department of the city.
 
As explained in the department, everyone who is not included in the category of recipients of the free Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine can receive the vaccine on a paid basis. Recall that children from 12 to 18 years old, pregnant and lactating women receive it free of charge.
 
Pfizer immunizations will be carried out only in three outpatient clinics in Almaty:
 
- city polyclinic No. 5 at the address: Almaty, Almalinsky district, Makatayev street, 141. Contact phone: 8 (727) 344 98 04 or 8 707 101 28 93, 8 707 931 92 63 (WhatsApp).
 
- city polyclinic No. 7 at the address: Almaty, Bostandyk district, Bukhar zhyrau street, 14. Contact phone: 8 (727) 376 33 99 or 8 701 111 61 81 (WhatsApp).
 
- city clinical hospital No. 5 at the address: Almaty, Medeu district, Dostyk avenue, 220. Contact phone: 8 (727) 264 72 64 or 8 747 263 72 46 (WhatsApp).
 
If you have any additional questions, you can contact the specified phone numbers.
 
Today, these PHCs register those wishing to receive a paid Pfizer vaccine. The cost is not yet known.
 
Omicron strain can mutate among animals at first, expert says

06.12.2021, 12:32 28432
Omicron strain can mutate among animals at first, expert says
Images | iz.ru
Specificities of mutation of the novel Omicron coronavirus strain can evidence that its mutation had occurred in a population of large animals and then passed to human beings, founder and chief executive of DNKOM research center Andrei Isaev told TASS.

We know that an individual with immunodeficiency, chronically ill with HIV and also having chronic COVID, is deemed to be the index patient with Omicron. The assumption is that COVID-19 mutated in his body. My theory is somewhat different. We know mammals, including large cats; various species of deer and mint suffer from the coronavirus. People in South Africa contact the wildlife quietly closely. I believe COVID-19 goes to populations of large mammals and evolves there. This is exactly because species hopping of viruses cause the most distinct differences in combinatorial sets of proteins and form genetic diversity," Isaev said.


The World Health Organization (WHO) earlier designated the coronavirus strain B.1.1.529 found in Southern Africa as Omicron. This strain has a large number of mutations, with some of them of concern for WHO because they may affect efficiency of vaccines.
 
724 new COVID-19 cases, total at 973,769

03.12.2021, 14:41 81244
724 new COVID-19 cases, total at 973,769
Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 724 new COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.
 
127 were reported in Kazakh capital, 53 in Almaty, 15 in Shymkent, 55 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 38 in Almaty region, 7 in Atyrau region, 25 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in Zhambyl region, 13 in West Kazakhstan, 125 in Karaganda region, 80 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 87 in Pavlodar region, 73 in North Kazakhstan, 9 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 973,769.
 
11 regions of Kazakhstan in COVID-19 ‘green zone’
 
North Kazakhstan is the only one region remaining in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of December 3, the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.
 
The city of Nur-Sultan as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar and Kostanay regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.
 
The cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.
 
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan detected 724 new coronavirus infections last day. Over the past 24 hours 1,231 people more recovered from COVID-19.
 
Acording to coronavirus2020.kz, COVID-19-like pneumonia claimed six more lives in Kazakhstan as of December 1.
 
Kazakhstan recorded 14 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 6 deaths and 28 recoveries as of December 1.
 
Since last March 13 Kazakhstan reported 82,748 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 5,161 deaths and 74,172 recoveries.
 
