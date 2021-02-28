How social support will be provided to Kazakhstanis in 2021

In 2020, more than 635 billion tenge was allocated for social support of mothers and children in Kazakhstan. In the same year, funding for social support for families with children was increased by more than 120 billion tenge.





According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, within the framework of social support for families with children from January to December 2020, from the republican budget, as well as from the State Social Insurance Fund (SSIF), state support was provided in the total amount of 635.3 billion tenge.





The ministry provided data. Thus, 430,700 people received a one-time childbirth allowance last year for a total of 52.3 billion tenge.





In 2020 about 120.9 thousand people received 31.7 billion tenge of the monthly allowance for caring for a child until they reach one year of age. The monthly allowance to mothers of many children who were awarded the "Altyn alka", "Kumis alka" pendants or who had previously received the title "Mother Heroine", awarded with the orders of "Maternal Glory" of I and II degrees, on average, covered 232.3 thousand women for a total of 49,1 billion tenge.





Benefits to large families with 4 or more minor children were received by 428,290 thousand families in 2020 for a total of 236.2 billion tenge.





In 2020, 89.5 thousand people received 49.6 billion tenge of a monthly allowance for persons raising a disabled child. 14.5 thousand people received a monthly allowance for caring for a disabled person of the first category from childhood over 18 years of age, they were paid 8 billion tenge," the Ministry of Labor said.





In 2020, 203.1 thousand women received 96.4 billion tenge of a one-time payment for pregnancy and childbirth.





After the birth of a child, the SSIF also makes monthly payments for childcare up to 1 year old. By the end of 2020, they were received by 501.6 thousand people for a total of 106.4 billion tenge. In addition, since 2014, subsidies for compulsory pension contributions were introduced for working women during their stay on parental leave up to 1 year, contributing to an increase in their pension savings, the achievement of an adequate level of pension provision," the ministry explained.





In 2020, 5.7 billion tenge was transferred from the republican budget to individual pension accounts of 87,275 recipients of social benefits for childcare up to 1 year old from the State Social Insurance Fund.





Meanwhile, in 2021, funding for social support for families with children in Kazakhstan increased by more than 120 billion tenge compared to last year.





More than 400 thousand children are born in the country annually. A number of social payments from the republican budget and the State Social Insurance Fund are provided to support motherhood and childhood. In 2020, about 1.9 million people on 8 types of benefits and payments aimed at supporting families with children received a total of 635.3 billion tenge, which is 71% higher than the amount of payments for 2019. For 2021, 755.4 billion tenge is provided for these purposes, including 501.7 billion tenge from the budget and 253.7 billion tenge from the State Social Insurance Fund", - commented Serik Shapkenov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.





According to the minister, 31 family support centers were opened in all regions of the country to provide assistance in employment, training and other issues.





It is worth noting that 122.8 billion tenge is provided for provision of targeted social assistance (TSA) to low-income citizens in 2021. Social assistance is assigned on a quarterly basis, requirements for able-bodied recipients of TSA and the institution of precinct commissions have been strengthened; children from low-income families are provided with a guaranteed social package (GSP).





At the end of 2020, the number of TSA recipients amounted to about 936 thousand people from 184 thousand families, including 600 thousand children (64%), 73.5 thousand large families. For the implementation of TSA (including the provision of GSP) in 2020, 88.2 billion tenge was spent. 122.8 billion tenge is provided for 2021, 96.3 billion tenge of which - from the republican budget and 26.5 billion tenge - from local budgets," the minister of labor and social protection of the population cites.





As part of the provision of GSP in 2020, more than 218 thousand preschool children were provided with food sets (monthly) and hygiene products (quarterly). During the period of study, 217 thousand children of school age were provided with free meals and reduced fare, and before the beginning of the school year they received school supplies and uniforms.





Recall that the following are paid from the republican budget: one-time childbirth allowance; monthly allowance for caring for a child until it reaches 1 year; monthly allowance for mothers of many children awarded with "Altyn alka", "Kumis alka" pendants or those who previously received the title "Mother Heroine", awarded the orders "Maternal Glory" of I and II degrees; state allowance for large families; monthly allowance for people raising a disabled child; monthly allowance for caring for a disabled person of the first category from childhood over 18 years of age.





For working women who are members of the compulsory social insurance system, the SSIF pays: a lump sum payment for pregnancy and childbirth and monthly payments for caring for a child up to 1 year old. In addition, compulsory pension contributions are subsidized for working women during the period of their childcare leave under 1 year old.













