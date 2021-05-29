If physician does not want to be vaccinated, he should be offered to change his job – head of health department

If a medical worker does not want to be vaccinated, he should be offered to change his job, Nariman Tabynbayev, head of the Almaty public health department said.

I believe that, firstly, it is necessary to persuade, explain, then convince. I think there is persuasion at the level of medical institutions. But if a person does not understand, and this is necessary for the epidemiological situation, it happens when we should not take any measures of coercion of the physical direction or their well-pa psychological, but we must persist. If a health worker, nurse, midwife does not want to be vaccinated for personal reasons, then she has the right to choose, but then she must be told "Choose another place of work. Choose a polyclinic, reception, sanatorium, where there is no direct contact".





Therefore, as a doctor and a person who is responsible for the safety of the population of our city, I must convince at the maximum level so that our citizens do not fall into the risk group because of our health workers. They have to believe us, " he said.

At the same time, he admitted that the heads of medical institutions have no right to fire unvaccinated employees.













