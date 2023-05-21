Inter-Parliamentary Diplomacy Discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry with Members of Parliament of BelgiumInter-Parliamentary Diplomacy Discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry with Members of Parliament of Belgium
19.05.2023, 15:09 9626
Information on the increasing the prices for railway tickets by 27% is not true
Tell a friend
The maximum level of the ticket price for socially significant routes in interregional traffic and in a number of trains running in suburban traffic, in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Railway Transport" and in agreement with the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was indexed from January 1, 2023 by 7% and from hasn't changed since then, press service of KTZ informs.
In addition, Passenger Transportation JSC, in agreement with the authorized body, has increased the number of branded routes that provide additional services and are formed from modern cars no older than 12 years. In this regard, the cost of tickets for trains No. 37/38 with the Mangystau-Semey message and No. 77/78 with the Almaty-Mangystau message is formed according to the tariff of the branded train.
At the same time, Passenger Transportation JSC uses a dynamic pricing system that provides a discount of up to 25% of the ticket price for early ticket purchases (45 days in advance). A discount of 10 to 25% is also provided to passengers, holders of discount cards "Altyn", "Kumis", "Zhastar" and "Sayakhatshy".
For people with special needs, a discount is provided for travel on socially significant routes in the amount of 50% of the ticket price, on commercial Talgo routes in specialized compartments - in the amount of 70%. Children under 7 years old, accompanied by an adult passenger, can travel on the train for free without providing a seat, children under 15 years old are provided with a 50% discount.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
19.05.2023, 22:09 9111
IVG.1M reactor is launched using LEU fuel
Tell a friend
On May 18, 2023, the IVG.1M research reactor of the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan commenced its operation on low-enriched uranium (LEU) fuel after completion of operations on conversion and preparing all permits. The reactor reached the specified power level, and all reactor systems operated as normal, press service of the Ministry of Energy reports.
This is a further significant achievement of the Republic of Kazakhstan in strengthening nuclear nonproliferation regime. The project is a part of joint efforts between RK and USA to minimize the use of highly-enriched uranium (HEU) and reduction of risk of illicit proliferation of fissile nuclear materials that could be used to generate weapons of mass destruction.
After the successful first “operating” startup, the round table “Power Startup of IVG.1M Reactor with LEU fuel: Achievements and Prospects” was held with participation of Ministry of Energy RK, the Ambassador of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to RK, the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan Mr. Alan Hamson, Director for the Office of Conversion of the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration Mr. Christopher Landers, representatives of the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan, scientific organizations of Kazakhstan and USA.
The Parties highlighted progress in the conversion of reactors and minimization of the use of highly-enriched uranium fuel in Kazakhstan, the effectiveness of the work performed and its high scientific-technical significance. The work performance on conversion allowed not only made it possible to obtain upgraded reactor with low-enriched fuel with improved output technical parameters, but also to considerably improve technical condition of reactor and auxiliary systems, as well as the infrastructure of “Baikal-1” complex, located at the STS.
For reference.
Since 2010, specialists of Kazakhstan and USA have performed a large scope of work: calculation-analytical feasibility study of the reactor operation capabilities with a new core, production and testing of the experimental fuel, production, transportation and output control of standard LEU-fuel, realization of physical and power startup stages of the reactor.
The IVG.1M reactor is ready to continue experiments and renewed research works within the budgetary and commercial programs in the field of peaceful atom, for which leading international organizations are of interest.
At present, the National Nuclear Center of RK jointly with the U.S. Argonne National Laboratory are still studying the possibility of IGR reactor transfer to low-enriched fuel. The work on downblending of fresh HEU fuel of the IGR reactor at the Ulba Metallurgical Plant has already been completed, and preparations are ongoing to implement a similar task for the irradiated HEU fuel of this reactor.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.05.2023, 18:04 9431
The Young Vocalists’ Bohemian Life
Images | Astana Opera
Tell a friend
The Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees are preparing for a grand event. On May 23, they will take part in a large-scale repertoire performance - La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini. Incredible voices, wonderful music performed by the opera house’s Symphony Orchestra, as well as amazing scenery and costumes made by Italian designers will convey the unique atmosphere of the Latin Quarter in Paris, Astana Opera press office reports.
One of the most popular operas in the world, La Bohème, has been running at the Astana Opera with great success for four years now. However, for the first time, all the parts in it will be performed by young vocalists. The academy attendees are preparing for the performance very seriously. In this they are helped by teachers - Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Talgat Mussabayev, Zhupar Gabdullina. Vocal rehearsals are held daily with conductor Ruslan Baimurzin and the orchestra, stage director Nikolai Kulikov is rehearsing the mise-en-scenes with the soloists.
As the principal soloist of the Astana Opera Zhupar Gabdullina notes, the parts of young and talented painters, philosophers and musicians from La Bohème are very suitable for the academy attendees, who are just as young and talented.
Working on each role is a very complex and painstaking process. The performers’ main task is to convey the plot, the unique atmosphere of the opera and the beauty of the music to the viewers, and to emphasize the style of the author. Preparing for the performance, we focus on good Italian pronunciation," the teacher notes. "Nazym Sagintai will perform the part of Mimi. Together with her, we work on phrases, dynamics, and recitative episodes. The main heroine is a lyrical character, and Nazym’s beautiful voice is very much in line with it."
According to the performer of the role of Mimi Nazym Sagintai, Giacomo Puccini’s opera is one of her favorites.
This is a real hit of the world opera repertoire, a wonderful work that captivates the audience with its beauty and originality. La Bohème was the first opera I attended at the Astana Opera when I arrived in the capital. It was this work which largely contributed to my choice of profession, and the part of Mimi was my dream. I am happy that it will soon come true," the academy soloist says. "For two years of studying at the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, we have reached a qualitatively new performing level. Our teachers were real masters of the world opera art. We had the opportunity to learn the main opera languages and improve our acting skills. I express my deep gratitude to the opera house management and to the academy for this opportunity."
The performer of the part of Colline Valeriy Selivanov also emphasizes that participation in La Bohème is of great importance for his professional growth.
The role in this opera is a huge step and responsibility for me. My hero, Colline, is in love with Mimi, but she is not aware of it. Therefore, I am faced with a difficult task - to convey a secret to the viewers, but it is not easy to do this, since these two characters do not have ensembles in the opera," - the singer notes.
Together with Nazym Sagintai and Valeriy Selivanov, Dariga Mussayeva - Musetta, Oraz Mukhamedyar - Rodolfo, Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev - Marcello, Azat Malik - Schaunard, Shyngys Rassylkhan - Alcindoro, Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev - Benoît, Nurkanat Tapiyev - Parpignol, as well as Samat Zharylkassynov as the Customs Sergeant and Yeskendir Sadvakassov as the Soldier will take part in the production.
It is worth emphasizing that the International Opera Academy is a project of the Astana Opera, aimed at professional training of international level vocalists and strengthening the image of the opera house in the international arena. The production that will complete the training at the academy will be Gioachino Rossini’s opera L’Italiana in Algeri. It will premiere at the Astana Opera on June 29 and 30 as part of the Operaliya International Classical Music Festival.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.05.2023, 14:57 13436
Congratulating Cultural Workers on Their Professional Holiday
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
A large-scale celebration of the Culture and Art Workers Day in Kazakhstan will be held on May 20 at the Astana Opera with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan and the Astana Akimat. A grand concert will take place at the Grand Hall of the capital’s opera house featuring over a thousand of musicians from all over the country. The program will include a solemn ode Uly Dala Aueni with the author of the project, the famous musician Marat Bisengaliev.
The world knows New Kazakhstan not only for rich resources and major foreign policy initiatives, but also for significant cultural achievements. The country pays great attention to the spiritual development of the nation, culture and art: institutions such as the Kazakh National University of Arts, the State Opera and Ballet Theatre "Astana Opera", the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography, the Astana Ballet Theatre, the National Museum and many others have been founded. All this is a state strategy aimed at the cultural development of the nation. Today, Kazakhstan is actively reviving traditional national culture, paying attention to the revival of folk crafts, traditional songs, etc. Along with this, the development of cinema, modern music, opera and ballet genres is supported in the country.
A huge contribution to this important cause is made by outstanding cultural and art workers, who are honored annually on their professional day, which takes place on May 21.
A day before the holiday, on May 20, cultural and art figures from all over the country will gather at the Astana Opera. Listeners will enjoy an amazing extravaganza with the participation of musicians - combined symphony orchestras and choirs from Astana, Almaty, as well as from cities such as Aqtau, Shymkent, Semei, Aqtobe, Oskemen, Oral, Pavlodar, Qostanai, Petropavl, Qaraghandy, Kokshetau and a number of regions.
The major vocal and symphonic work will also feature performances by: soprano Zarina Altynbayeva, violin solo by Marat Bisengaliev, saxophone solo by Arukhat Mussaipov, dombyra solo by Askar Soltangazin, solo on folk instruments will be presented by Serik Nurmoldayev, Anar Kassymova, Abzal Arykbayev, Askar Soltangazin. Bright, talented musicians will be led by famous Kazakh conductors Abzal Mukhitdin and Marat Bisengaliev, as well as the conductor of the combined choir Beimbet Demeuov.
The original beauty of traditional Kazakh music, fragments from Kazakh songs and kyuis: Abai, Saryarqa, Zhalghau, Tughan Zher and others are organically woven into the musical fabric of the score of the composition. The author dedicated this work to all cultural and art workers of Kazakhstan.
A festive mood will be created for musicians, artists, employees of museums and libraries and many other cultural workers, congratulatory speeches will be made to them, because the value of their enormous work, which is not visible to the viewers, is colossal. All culture and art figures who work in their own field have a deep gift that allows them to create highly professional projects that bring glory to Kazakhstan all over the world.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.05.2023, 12:30 17941
The Astana Opera Academy Soloist Won the Grand Prix at a Vocal Competition
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
The Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees won three prizes at the Marat Aitimov Republican Vocal Competition "Dauys". Aigerim Amanzholova became the Grand Prix laureate, the first place was awarded to Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, and the third - to Valeriy Selivanov, Astana Opera press office reports.
The Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Marat Aitimov Competition was first held in 2019 and was named after the famous singer and vocal teacher, whose student is Dimash Qudaibergen. This year, 46 young performers from all over Kazakhstan took part in the vocal competition. Its winner, Aigerim Amanzholova, is positive that an important part of her victory belongs to the teachers.
Any competition requires good preparation, serious work with a teacher. The Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Professor Azamat Zheltyrguzov had a major role in my success. Together with him, we compiled a program, worked on vocals, phrasing, style, portrayal," the soloist notes. "Certainly, the International Opera Academy played a huge role in my professional development. Here we are taught by eminent singers and vocal teachers, and our task is to take the best from them."
To participate in the qualifying round, Aigerim Amanzholova sent a video of her performance of Mimi’s aria from Puccini’s La Bohème. In the first and second rounds, she sang Manon’s aria from Puccini’s Manon Lescaut, Tchaikovsky’s art song Nochi Bezumniye, the folk song Ahau Bikem, Yenlik’s aria from Gaziza Zhubanova’s opera Yenlik - Kebek, as well as the composer’s art song Iz Travy Ya Vzletela.
According to the vocalist, thanks to the academy, she had an opportunity to perform the main parts in famous world operas.
Last year I performed Donna Elvira in Mozart’s Don Giovanni staged by Italian director Ala Simonishvili, and this year I performed the title role in Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta. Now we are preparing for the performance that will complete our studies: Rossini’s L’Italiana in Algeri will premiere at the Astana Opera in June."
This is Aigerim Amanzholova’s second Grand Prix during her years of study at the academy. The first time, she received the main prize at the Mukan Tulebayev International Vocal Competition.
Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, who won first place in the Dauys competition in Aqtobe, is also not a novice in vocal competitions. He is a winner of the Grand Prix of the Bibigul Tulegenova International Vocal Competition. The soloist notes the high level of preparation of the participants.
All young performers are experienced, with good vocal abilities, so I can say that the competition was held at a high level. I was prepared thanks to daily classes with my vocal teacher Azamat Zheltyrguzov and accompanist Zaru Zhazykbayeva", - the soloist says.
The specificity of the competition was the mandatory performance of works by Kazakh composers, in particular, natives of Western Kazakhstan - Akhmet and Gaziza Zhubanovs. Dinmukhamed Koshkinbaev performed Yestai’s song Qusni Qorlan, Abai’s aria Hey, Khalaiyq from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi’s opera Abai and Akhmet Zhubanov’s Zhyr Zhazamyn.
Valeriy Selivanov won third place in the competition. Another one of the academy’s attendees, Nurkanat Tapiyev, became a diploma winner.
It should be noted that participation in republican and international vocal competitions is an important part of the training of young performers at the Astana Opera International Opera Academy. This allows not only to demonstrate the level of professional skills, but also to gain new experience.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.05.2023, 15:41 21651
Large-scale scheduled repair and track work is underway on the KTZ network
Tell a friend
To ensure the safety of train traffic NC KTZ JSC increases the amount of work to repair the infrastructure. The deterioration of certain sections of the track requires the introduction of a speed limit for trains, which affects the observance of the schedule of passenger and freight trains. The train schedule is also influenced by many hours of technological "windows" (time for repairs), press service of KTZ informs.
Thus, there may be delays in trains between Astana-Almaty, Almaty-Petropavlovsk, Shymkent-Astana, Zhezkazgan-Almaty, Almaty-Uralsk.
Currently, repair and track work is underway in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Semey and Almaty regions. Within the boundaries of the Akmola branch of the main network on the Arshaly-Babatai section, a continuous change of rail supports is being carried out. Starting from May 1 of this year, on the Moiynty-Karaganda-Astana section, complex work is being carried out to clean up contaminated ballast, change old year-old reinforced concrete sleepers, restore the integrity of rail lashes, etc. by holding many hours of "windows".
To date, the overhaul and enhanced medium repair of the track at the sections of the Zhambyl branch of the main network has been completed.
In general, in 2023, over 1114 km of the main line will be updated on the KTZ network with various types of repairs. It also provides for the replacement of 634 sets of turnouts, it is planned to replace over 108 thousand wooden sleepers.
The company apologizes to passengers for the inconvenience caused and asks them to treat the current situation with understanding. NC KTZ JSC takes daily measures to comply with the regulatory schedule for the movement of passenger trains in the conditions of mass repair work.
Reference information on the schedule of passenger trains can be obtained by calling the free number "1433" and via the Telegram bot "KTZH_PP_BOT".
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.05.2023, 11:02 22846
Rescuer Arslan Kurmanbekov awarded posthumously with III Degree Aibyn Order
Images | MES RK
Tell a friend
By a presidential decree, Arslan Kurmanbekov, a senior firefighter and rescuer of the Fire Emergency Response Unit No 7 of Almaty Emergency Department, has been awarded posthumously with III Degree Aibyn Order, Kazinform reports.
Arslan Kurmanbekov died in line of the duty while extinguishing fire on the slope of mountain in the Ile-Alatau Nature Park.
Born in 1994, Arslan Kurmanbekov is a native of Talgar district of Almaty region. Previously he worked as a firefighter, senior firefighter-rescuer of the Specialized Firefighting Unit No9 of Almaty Emergency Department. In 2019, he was appointed a seniour firefighter-rescuer of the Firefighting Unit No7 of Almaty Emergency Department.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.05.2023, 19:38 24416
172,000 students to graduate from schools in Kazakhstan in 2023
Tell a friend
172,000 Kazakhstani students will graduate from secondary schools this year, according to first Vice Minister of Enlightenment Sholpan Karinova, Kazinform reports.
She said at a briefing that more than 288,000 students will finish the 9th grade this year, and over 172,000 students will finish the 11th grade.
Over 18,000 preschool, secondary and vocational and technical education schools with more than 5mln students enrolled are getting ready for the academic year completion.
The 30th of May is the last day of the 2022-2023 academic year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.05.2023, 18:20 22421
To Die to Be Reborn: The Cult Ballet Premiered in the Capital
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
The premiere of one of the most impressive ballets in modern choreography - Jiří Kylián’s Petite Mort - stirred a lot of public attention. The globally renowned ballet delighted and amazed the capital’s theatregoers. The bold, innovative production was presented on May 13 and 14 at the Astana Opera’s Grand Hall.
The twin ballets Petite Mort and Sechs Tänze to Mozart’s brilliant music have finally reunited. Last year, the cheerful production of Sechs Tänze was added to the opera house’s repertoire, and in the anniversary season the ballet company took on another masterpiece by Jiří Kylián - Petite Mort. The artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Altynai Asylmuratova invited the capital’s audience to get acquainted with Kylián’s work of the 90s, a series of Black and White Ballets. During this period the famous choreographer developed a special style, thanks to which Jiří Kylián began to be called a ballet master - philosopher.
Petite Mort is one of the few modern ballets that have already fallen into the category of popular classics. It is extravagant, full of fascinating choreographic ideas, with a rich palette of emotions, and it has surrealistic and abstract themes. The production was made with such freedom that it was destined for audience success, and this was confirmed by a two-day premiere in the capital, Astana Opera’s press office reports.
It should be noted that all the dancers did an excellent job with the tasks set to them by Stefan Żeromski, Jiří Kylián’s assistant. The complex choreography with its inherent filigree synchronicity and graceful frankness of forms of expression was brought to life by the performers with clear precision. What is most important in this ballet, they were able to convey the uninhibited movements set by the master in the dance.
The Kazakh ballet company plunged headlong into a ballet about life and a broad range of human relationships: from sublime and sensitive to carnal and passionate.
Of course, one cannot fail to notice the high professionalism of the company’s male dancers, who handled rapiers with such dexterity, with the swords at times replacing partners for the dancers, that it seemed as if one was not at the opera house at all, but at a fencing tournament, where complex and breathtaking tricks were demonstrated. The beginning of the ballet drew the viewers in and carried them away with the perfect clarity of movements combined with a simultaneous sense of rhythm, and all this happened onstage without music.
Suddenly, the sound of Mozart’s amazing melodies started pouring in. Mass dances smoothly, almost imperceptibly for the audience, flowed into six adagios, which differed significantly from each other. Designer Joost Biegelaar implemented the idea of the transition from one scene to another in the form of a huge canvas. With undulating movements, it hid the entire stage, and as soon as it disappeared, new pairs of dancers emerged from under it.
Duet No. 1 was sensually performed by Yevgeniy Rybkin with Kamila Ormanova and with Gulnaz Zhanayeva on different days. The performers of the second duet, Sofiya Adilkhanova, Ruslan Kanagat, Bakhytgul Ispanova, Islam Kaiypbai demonstrated amazing body plastique. The company’s prima ballerinas were entrusted to perform a difficult third duet, which Aigerim Beketayeva danced with Daniyar Zhumatayev, and Shugyla Adepkhan with Arman Urazov. Without exaggeration, the dancers handled their task masterfully.
Another pair of brilliant soloists, Madina Unerbayeva with her partner Serik Nakyspekov, presented the fourth duet, lining up every movement and imbuing the dance with frantic passion, which gave the modern choreography the most vivid colors. Anastasia Zaklinskaya, Galymzhan Nurmukhamet, Moldir Shakimova, Dias Kurmangazy took the stage in the fifth duet. The dancers have good classical training, and it was not difficult for them to adapt to the new style, especially since some of them have already worked with Kylián’s choreography. Yerkezhan Zhunussova, Zhanibek Akhmediyev, Assel Shaikenova and Olzhas Tarlanov wonderfully performed the final sixth duet.
The performance complexity lay in the incredible musicality of the ballet, where the dancers’ bodies had to respond to every note. It was imperative that they were not late even for a second with each movement. Every duet is based on a certain piece of music, some shorter, some longer, but the emphasis is on the bewitching clarity of lines and the dancers’ mastery of their bodies. The choreographer literally "saw" the music, understood it, which is how such inventiveness of forms was born.
Everyone was also impressed by the bright scenes with ballerinas hiding behind luxurious black gowns that moved on wheels. However, as it turned out, the panniers only hid the dancers’ main costumes - flesh-colored corsets. The soloists moved so gracefully in them that the dance acquired a kind of meditativeness and lost all physicality. Using the language of plastique, masterfully set to Mozart’s timeless music, Kylián spoke to the audience about the immortality of art.
It seemed that the young music director and conductor of the production Elmar Buribayev at the helm of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra helped to convey to the audience the deep philosophical meaning of each note, embedded by the composer in the musical and orchestral canvas. The orchestra sounded deep and pure, the Maestro and musicians were at their best, as was the pianist Dolores Umbetaliyeva, who lyrically keenly performed the solo piano part.
In a word, the entire team soared in the free flight of creativity, turning to Mozart’s philosophy and Jiří Kylián’s ballet aesthetics. Only the thunderous applause from the audience brought the dancers back to reality, and again and again the performers were called back to bow and smile in response to the cries of "Bravo!"
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
18.05.2023, 09:53 15.05.2023, 19:3824416172,000 students to graduate from schools in Kazakhstan in 2023 15.05.2023, 16:4523251162,4 thousand units of motor vehicles were registered in March 15.05.2023, 10:12Issues of development of railway engineering discussed at the XI Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan in Astana23166Issues of development of railway engineering discussed at the XI Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan in Astana 18.05.2023, 16:4823011Kazakhstan and Lithuania Set Course for Further Cooperation 28.04.2023, 19:09100211President ratifies agreement on Kazakh-Turkmen state border regime 28.04.2023, 17:1996421Kazakh defense minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov joins SCO meeting in India 28.04.2023, 10:3194726Kazakh, Chinese defense ministers meet in New Delhi 27.04.2023, 12:2593016Provocateurs have nothing to do with Kazakhstan - President 26.04.2023, 11:3388596President Tokayev to attend XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly