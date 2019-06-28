Interior Ministry: 80-90 percent of buildings damaged in Arys

Chairman of the Emergency Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Vladimir Bekker presented the latest information on the situation in Arys.

As of 3.00 p.m., the deminers found 24 shells and 104 dangerous shell fragments, which will be blasted at the site or removed and defused. There are 7,600 buildings, and, according to preliminary information, around 80-90 percent of them suffered varying degrees of damage. The damages mainly include blown-out windows, roof damages. However, there are also more serious damages," Vladimir Bekker told a spot broadcast.

He added that the Special Commission will estimate the damages.

Besides, the Ministry of Internal Affairs requests residents not to return to their homes at the moment.

Unfortunately, I have to state that residents are trying to get into the town under various pretexts and I would like to ask [the residents] to refrain from this because there are unexploded shells which can cause significant damage or death," he said.

45 fires, including 15 wildland fires, have been extinguished in Arys.

