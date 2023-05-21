This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
IVG.1M reactor is launched using LEU fuel
The Young Vocalists’ Bohemian Life
Working on each role is a very complex and painstaking process. The performers’ main task is to convey the plot, the unique atmosphere of the opera and the beauty of the music to the viewers, and to emphasize the style of the author. Preparing for the performance, we focus on good Italian pronunciation," the teacher notes. "Nazym Sagintai will perform the part of Mimi. Together with her, we work on phrases, dynamics, and recitative episodes. The main heroine is a lyrical character, and Nazym’s beautiful voice is very much in line with it."
This is a real hit of the world opera repertoire, a wonderful work that captivates the audience with its beauty and originality. La Bohème was the first opera I attended at the Astana Opera when I arrived in the capital. It was this work which largely contributed to my choice of profession, and the part of Mimi was my dream. I am happy that it will soon come true," the academy soloist says. "For two years of studying at the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, we have reached a qualitatively new performing level. Our teachers were real masters of the world opera art. We had the opportunity to learn the main opera languages and improve our acting skills. I express my deep gratitude to the opera house management and to the academy for this opportunity."
The role in this opera is a huge step and responsibility for me. My hero, Colline, is in love with Mimi, but she is not aware of it. Therefore, I am faced with a difficult task - to convey a secret to the viewers, but it is not easy to do this, since these two characters do not have ensembles in the opera," - the singer notes.
Information on the increasing the prices for railway tickets by 27% is not true
Congratulating Cultural Workers on Their Professional Holiday
The Astana Opera Academy Soloist Won the Grand Prix at a Vocal Competition
Any competition requires good preparation, serious work with a teacher. The Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Professor Azamat Zheltyrguzov had a major role in my success. Together with him, we compiled a program, worked on vocals, phrasing, style, portrayal," the soloist notes. "Certainly, the International Opera Academy played a huge role in my professional development. Here we are taught by eminent singers and vocal teachers, and our task is to take the best from them."
Last year I performed Donna Elvira in Mozart’s Don Giovanni staged by Italian director Ala Simonishvili, and this year I performed the title role in Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta. Now we are preparing for the performance that will complete our studies: Rossini’s L’Italiana in Algeri will premiere at the Astana Opera in June."
All young performers are experienced, with good vocal abilities, so I can say that the competition was held at a high level. I was prepared thanks to daily classes with my vocal teacher Azamat Zheltyrguzov and accompanist Zaru Zhazykbayeva", - the soloist says.
Large-scale scheduled repair and track work is underway on the KTZ network
Rescuer Arslan Kurmanbekov awarded posthumously with III Degree Aibyn Order
172,000 students to graduate from schools in Kazakhstan in 2023
To Die to Be Reborn: The Cult Ballet Premiered in the Capital
