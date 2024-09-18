Kazakh capital to host International Collegiate Programming Contest 2024

I am pleased to see that the Head of State has expressed support for this initiative. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has consistently highlighted the unique significance of intellectual sports. As an IT programmer, I am interested in how the ICPC will be held in Kazakhstan. While working abroad, I frequently encounter individuals with diverse talents. Recently, in Silicon Valley, we had the opportunity to speak with Jakub Pachocki, a participant of one of the ICPC finals. Jakub has contributed significantly to the development of GPT-4 and OpenAI 5. In other words, he is the Messi or Ronaldo of sports programming," Bagdat Musin said.
The forthcoming event in Astana represent a significant milestone for Kazakhstani youth with an interest in sports programming. While the subject matter of programming competitions is primarily mathematical, including algorithms and logic, the tasks are of interest not only to programmers, but also to entrepreneurs and company managers," Musin added.
From hundreds of thousands of participants, we see the emergence of hundreds of highly talented individuals who are driving truly innovative technologies," the Chairman of the Board of Kazakhtel ecom said.
