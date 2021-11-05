Система Orphus

Kazakh Healthcare Ministry, AstraZeneca ink memorandum of cooperation

04.11.2021, 21:40 20899
The Healthcare Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and AstraZeneca agreed to step up cooperation in healthcare sector, the ministry’s press service said.
 
On the sidelines of the 8th session of the intergovernmental commission of Great Britain and Kazakhstan, the sides inked the memorandum of understanding between the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry and AstraZeneca’s representative office in Kazakhstan.
 
The document is aimed at developing qualitative and accessible healthcare, increasing life expectancy of Kazakhstani citizens up to 75 years by 2025, further training of healthcare workers and other goals.
 
Vice Minister of Healthcare Zhandos Burkitbayev said that 2020 made it clear that a comprehensive approach is needed in order to improve the quality and accessibility of medical help for citizens. He added that the ministry realizes that in order to make a qualitative shift in indicators characterizing the public health it is crucial to coordinate efforts of the entire society, including government bodies, business, and public organizations at all levels.
 
For his part, director of AstraZeneca’s representative office in Kazakhstan Alexander Tarishkin said the memorandum will allow to use the accumulated global expertise of the company in order to improve medical help in Kazakhstan. One of the most important goals of the memorandum, according to him, is that Kazakhstan will get access to innovative pharmaceutical products in the shortest time possible after registration.
 
British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach stressed that signing of the memorandum is a one more step towards strengthening relations between Great Britain and Kazakhstan during the times of COVID-19 pandemic. She expressed hope that the memorandum will help cement British-Kazakh socioeconomic cooperation and will grant Kazakhstanis access to the best healthcare practices and innovative therapy.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Nur-Sultan and Almaty put on list of 10 cities with high levels of air pollution

04.11.2021, 19:11 20899

04.11.2021, 19:11 20899
Nur-Sultan and Almaty put on list of 10 cities with high levels of air pollution
Nur-Sultan and Almaty are among 10 cities with a high level of air pollution, said Serikkali Brekeshev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.
 

Out of 45 industrial cities, 10 cities have a high level of air pollution. These are the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Karaganda, Temirtau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Balkhash, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Zhezkazgan and Shymkent, " he said.

 
In his words, the main environmental problems in Kazakhstan are air pollution and imperfect waste management system.
 
The reasons for high pollution are bad equipment, ineffectiveness of dust treatment facilities at factories, lack of modernization and reconstruction, and use of coal.
 
Source: KazTAG
 

 
Kazakh Head of State instructs to begin COVID-19 revaccination campaign

04.11.2021, 14:20 20899

04.11.2021, 14:20 20899
Kazakh Head of State instructs to begin COVID-19 revaccination campaign
Images | open sources
The epidemiological situation remains unstable as up to 30 deaths are recorded each day, Kazakh Head of State said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

The epidemiological situation remains unstable as up to 30 deaths are recorded each day. It is due to low vaccination rates. The coverage of the population stood at around 40% in nine months," said Tokayev at a meeting on the development of mono-cities in Ekibastuz.

 
Also, the President instructed to begin the COVID-19 revaccination campaign.
 

Most countries have begun revaccinating their nationals. Given the active vaccination campaign started in March the country is ready for revaccination. The Government and regional administrations should begin the campaign of revaccination of people," the Head of State said.


Source: Kazinform


 
Over 10.3 thousand cars lining at Khorgos

03.11.2021, 16:34 47413
Over 10.3 thousand cars lining at Khorgos
Images | mirtesen.ru
Over 10.3 thousand cars are lining on the Kazakh side of the Khorgos International Center on the way to China, the the State Revenue Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.
 

Adjacent state - the People's Republic of China; checkpoint (p / p) - Nur Zholy (Khorgos) - 50 (10 346 TS (vehicles) in the electronic queue, on the territory of p / p 49)", the report says.

 
215 cars are waiting in line to leave for China at the Bakhty p / p, other 53 vehicles are waiting in line to enter Uzbekistan: Atameken - 15, Kaplanbek - 25 and Kazygurt - 13.

Source: KazTAG


 
