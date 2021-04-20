Kazakh President signed laws

The President signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement on dissemination of documents on interstate standardization," the presidential press office said.





The President also approved the Law "On Ratification of the Convention of the CIS member states on transfer of the execution of punishments not related to imprisonment"





The Law "On ratification of the Agreement on the specifics of operations with precious metals and precious stones within the Eurasian Economic Union" was also signed.













