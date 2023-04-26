24.04.2023, 09:21 3966

Kazakh schoolchildren triumphed at 2023 FIRST Championship

Kazakh schoolchildren triumphed at the FIRST Championship in robotics held in Houston, Texas, U.S., after winning in three nominations
Kazakh schoolchildren triumphed at the FIRST Championship in robotics held in Houston, Texas, U.S., after winning in three nominations, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Ministry of Enlightenment.

The Core Values Award was handed over to Adeptus Mechanicus team from Almaty for a high enthusiasm, cooperation spirit and mutual respect in the youngest age category - from 6 to 10 years.

Play 4 Energy team from Almaty-based LEAS school won the highest technical award - Robot Design Award in middle age category - from 10 to 16 years. They have demonstrated excellent programming and engineering skills and created a highly reliable and efficient robot that solves complex tasks.

Team AENTA from the Republican Physics and Mathematics School won in the Motivate Award Finalist nomination (12-18 years). Apart from creating and playing robots, the guys actively promote the STEM culture and implement the FIRST principles in their school. As the members of the international jury noted, the team showed high professionalism on the world stage. The team members hold free festivals and trainings, where they teach their peers the basics of robotics and programming.

The guys showed excellent results and decently represented our country. We are grateful to everyone engaged in the victory of our students! This is the beginning of a long and fruitful journey in the development of STEM in Kazakhstan," co-founder of USTEM Robotics Nurdaulet Dosmagambet says.


The national team was formed at the Central Asian Games FIRST Central Asia, held with the support of the Ministry of Education in February this year.

It was not an easy race among the participants from 110 countries. We are proud that our children have shown the highest professionalism and received their well-deserved awards. We believe that their vivid example will become a motivation for all schoolchildren in the country," said Aigul Karakulova, the Pedagogical Excellence Unit of the Daryn Republican Scientific and Practical Center.

 

21.04.2023, 10:06 9886

Air China resumes flights to Kazakhstan

Air China resumes flights to Kazakhstan
Air China air carrier will resume direct flights to Kazakhstan since April 21 en route Beijing-Xi'an-Astana three times a week, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.
 
The flights will be operated by Airbus A320.
 
Air Astana plans to increase flight frequencies en route Almaty-Beijing from six to seven. Almaty-Chengdu flights will be performed twice a week. There will be two flights connecting Astana and Beijing instead of one.
 
Flights between Kazakhstan and China will grow from 13 to 19 a week. Besides, China Southern Airlines will fly en route Astana-Urumqi twice and Almaty-Urumqi three times a week.
 

21.04.2023, 07:16 10021

Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr

Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
Today Kazakhstanis celebrate Eid al-Fitr, also known as Oraza Ait, one of the most important holidays for all Muslims, Kazinform reports.
 
Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of Ramadan is observed on the first three days of the month of Shawwal. On this very day people say Eid Mubarak congratulating each other which means Blessed Feast.
 
The festivities start early on this day with prayers. People wear their best clothing. It is a day to exchange gifts and spent time with family.
 
This year Ramadan started in Kazakhstan on March 23 and ended on April 20. Muslims observed Laylat al-Qadr, one of the holiest nights of the year on the night of April 17th to 18th.
 
Oraza Ait falls on April 21. In many countries with large Muslim populations, Eid al-Fitr is a national holiday.
 

19.04.2023, 08:39 20851

Kazakh capital to host Eurasian Book Fair-2023

The VI Eurasian Book Fair-2023 will take place on April 19-23 with the support of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry in Astana
The VI Eurasian Book Fair-2023 will take place on April 19-23 with the support of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry in Astana, Kazinform cites the Ministry’s press service.

The Eurasian Book Fair is the largest cultural events bringing together publishers, bookshops, and printing industry representatives.

The guests will have a chance take part in various master classes and autograph signing sessions.

The Best Book of the Year nominees will be selected at the fair.

The opening ceremony will be staged on April 19 at the EXPO Hall.
 

17.04.2023, 09:47 26236

Kazakh student develops device that not let driver fall asleep at wheels

The device won the first place at the NURIS Hardware Challenge 2.0, the contest of startup projects
11th grader from Kokshetau city Asylkahn Kali and his team developed a device that will not let a driver fall asleep at the wheels and monitor the driver’s behavior. The device won the first place at the NURIS Hardware Challenge 2.0, the contest of startup projects, Kazinform reports.

Besides, the Kokshetau students won two more awards at the national contest of scientific projects on general educational subjects. Asanali Karim won the first place at the Environmental and Human Health Protection section for his Saq sapar project, while Asylkhan Kali secured the first place for his Aq Zhol project in the Computer Science.

The jury decided to grant them the right to represent Kazakhstan at the Regeneron ISEF-2023, the world's largest pre-college STEM competition to be held in the U.S.
 

14.04.2023, 16:12 26476

Kazakhstan and Singapore debate opening direct flight

Kazakhstan and Singapore debate opening direct flight
Kazakhstan and Singapore debate opening a direct flight, Kazinform reports.

As part of his trip to Singapore Deputy Prime Minister - Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev met with Changi Airport Group director general Lee Seow Hiang to discuss starting a new route connecting Kazakhstan and Singapore.

The Changi Airport is the main gateway of Singapore. It is the world's sixth and Asia’s second busiest airport.

As stated there, Kazakhstan made a progress in creating a favorable investment climate thanks to the reforms carried out.
 

05.04.2023, 11:36 54886

Kazakhstan to launch flights to over 10 new destinations

Kazakhstan to launch flights to over 10 new destinations
Kazakhstan will launch new flights to Doha, Ankara, Medina, Baku, and Dushanbe and increase flight frequencies to Istanbul, Tbilisi, Phuket, Male, Delhi, London, Iraklion and Podgorica, Kazinform learnt from the Tourism Committee at the Kazakh Culture and Sports.
 
A number of international air carriers plan to launch new routes to Kazakhstan. For example, Malaysia’s lowcoster Air Asia X announced its plans to operate a Kuala Lumpur-Almaty flight, while Thai Air Asia will fly from Bangkok to Almaty. Iranian Qeshm Air will open Almaty-Tokyo flights. Oman’s SalamAir will unveil a new Masqat-Almaty route on July 1.
 
Besides, Air Astana is in talks to perform the Almaty-Tel Aviv regular flights twice a week.
 
Last year Kazakhstan added 10 new routes to 7 countries.
 

03.04.2023, 10:44 61791

Almaty, Samarkand resume direct flights

Almaty, Samarkand resume direct flights
Kazakhstan’s Almaty and Uzbekistan’s Samarkand cities resume direct flights, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.
 
This is done as part of expanding flight geography and increasing the number of international flights beginning from March 18.
 
FlyArystan will operate the flights twice a week on its A-320 planes.
 
According to the Ministry, the resumption of this international route is called to contribute to the further development of the trade-economic, cultural, and tourist relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
 

30.03.2023, 11:10 78146

Kazakhstani librarians to upgrade skills in Türkiye

They will get acquainted with the work of Turkish libraries and share best practices
The workers of Kazakhstani libraries will improve their skills at the Nation's Library of the Presidency, also referred to as the Presidential Library, in Ankara, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service.

They will get acquainted with the work of Turkish libraries and share best practices. In particular, they will know more about the work with rare editions, restoration works, informational support of libraries, present-day bibliographic events, etc.

The necessary organizational work is underway.

According to Vice Minister Nurkisa Daueshov, every year the Ministry organizes career enhancement events in CIS and non-CIS countries. Workers of museums, music and drama theatres also improved their qualifications.
 

