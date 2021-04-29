Kazakhstan bought one million doses of Chinese vaccine against COVID-19

Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund has purchased 1 million doses of the Chinese vaccine Hayat-Vax against coronavirus produced by Sinopharm from the UAE.





In accordance with the instruction of the Head of State and the Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated April 13, 2021, Samruk-Kazyna JSC financed the purchase of 1 million doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines, which will allow to vaccinate 500 thousand people. The delivery is provided under the agreement of the Fund with the RK Health Ministry and JSC "SK-Pharmacy", the press service of the fund said on Tuesday.





The information was confirmed by the press service of SK-Pharmacy.





This is the Hayat-Vax drug of the Chinese company Sinopharm, but manufactured in the UAE (Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Julphar). The purchase was made by the Samruk-Kazyna fund," the company said.





According to SK-Pharmacy, one dose of the vaccine costs $ 31.1. Thus, the total supply amounted to $ 31.1 million.





400,000 doses will be delivered in April and 600,000 doses in May.













