Kazakhstan changes country calling code to +997

The telephone code will changed in Kazakhstan from +7 to +997, Bagdat Musin, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry said.

Since last year, we have been working with telecommunications companies to achieve a unique international code for Kazakhstan. As a result of these negotiations, our country received an independent code +997," Bagdat Musin wrote on his page on the social network.

When people from Kazakhstandoub call abroad, the word "Kazakhstan" will be displayed on the phones of foreigners.













