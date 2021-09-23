Kazakhstan changes country calling code to +997

Images | profile.ru
Since last year, we have been working with telecommunications companies to achieve a unique international code for Kazakhstan. As a result of these negotiations, our country received an independent code +997," Bagdat Musin wrote on his page on the social network.
When people from Kazakhstandoub call abroad, the word "Kazakhstan" will be displayed on the phones of foreigners.
Source: KazTAG
