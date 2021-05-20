Kazakhstan entered the 'red' zone on COVID-19 epidemiological situation

Kazakhstan has entered the 'red' zone for the epidemiological situation of coronavirus infection.

According to the matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation in the regions presented on Wednesday, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, as well as the Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions are in the 'red' zone.

Almaty, Kostanay and Pavlodar , the Mangistau and North Kazakhstan regions are in the 'yellow' zone.

The East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions are in the 'green' zone.













