Kazakhstan establishes National Book Day
Roman Sklyar leads Kazakhstan's delegation at XIV INNOPROM International Industrial Exhibition
A new step to deepen co-operation in accreditation
Your working visit to Kazakhstan gives a new impetus to the development of economic ties between our countries. said the NAC representative. - China is a historical neighbour and strategic partner of Kazakhstan, and strengthening cooperation in accreditation is a vivid evidence of good neighbourliness and growing mutual understanding between the two countries. The visit of representatives of the accreditation and certification system of China shows mutual understanding in the presence of common goals in the field of quality, care for the end user, reducing barriers to trade and a favourable economic future of the two countries".
Almaty - most expensive city in Central Asia
Over 200 Kazakh athletes to compete in V World Nomad Games
Over 200 athletes from the national team are currently preparing to take part in the Nomad Games. The event will feature competitions in 21 sports. Of them, 11 are national sports and 10 are other countries’ sports. These include Kyrgyz and Uzbek wrestling, as well as the Mancala board game widely played in Africa, which is similar to Kazakh Togyz Kumalak," Serik Zharasbayev said.
Clean-energy cooperation win-win for two nations
Chinese companies have brought significant changes to my life," said the 36-year-old, who studied in Tianjin and is proficient in Chinese.
With the establishment of solar and wind power stations by Chinese enterprises, residents in the southern regions, where there had historically been a deficit of electricity, no longer contend with electricity shortages," he said.
Training center set to help cultivate Kazakh logistics talent, create job opportunities
The continuous opening-up of China to the West and construction of the China (Xinjiang) Free Trade Zone have brought significant opportunities to the logistics industry in Almaty, Kazakhstan. And there is an urgent demand for logistics talent," Tang said.
The training also aims to enhance competitiveness in the job market and the means of livelihood for local people," Tang said.
The bilingual learning materials in Chinese and Russian greatly enhance learning efficiency, enabling students to quickly grasp advanced logistics knowledge," she said.
First flight from Almaty arrives in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul Airport
Silk Way TV channel to air teleconference bwt Astana and Beijing
