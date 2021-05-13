Kazakhstan is among leading states mortality rate caused by coronavirus

Kazakhstan has been put on the list of mortality leaders caused by coronavirus and declared underestimating the statistics of deaths.

20 countries with the highest death rates from COVID-19 (deaths per 100 thousand people), from March 2020 to May 2021. (...) Kazakhstan: the overall mortality rate from COVID-19 is 444.2, the declared (by the authorities - KazTAG) mortality rate from COVID-19 is 30.6," indicates the table for the of the American Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

According to the institute, Kazakhstan is in ninth place in the world anti-rating, which is headed by Azerbaijan. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Albania, Mexico, North Macedonia, Belarus, Romania and Peru also entered the top 10 states in terms of mortality. In the second half of the 20 anti-leaders were Slovakia, Russia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Ukraine and Latvia.

Kazakhstan was reported as a stated underestimating the statistics.













