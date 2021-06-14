COVID Digest: Kazakhstan reports over 1,000 new cases, total at 401,272

In the past 24 hours, 1,058 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan.

The number of daily infections registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sutlan, climbed to 257. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 171 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city added the third highest number of cases – 111.

87 people tested positive for COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 82 – in West Kazakhstan region, 48 – in Atyrau region, 46 – in Almaty region, 45 – in Akmola region, 44 – in Pavlodar region, 34 – in Kostanay region, 30 – in Shymkent city, 25 – in Mangistau region, 20 – in Zhambyl region, 17 - Aktobe region, 14 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 11 – in Kyzylorda region.

In total, Kazakhstan has logged in 401,272 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.





Kazakhstan has registered 70 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

25 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, four deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 56,202 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 51,663 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 951 people across the country.

528 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

21,413 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of June 13, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

According to the ministry, 6,964 patients are staying at hospitals, while 14,449 are receiving outpatient treatment.

528 patients are in critical condition, 106 are in extremely severe condition and 72 are on artificial lung ventilation.

12 regions in Kazakhstan are in the ‘green zone’, the lowest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

As of June 13, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is the only area to remain in the ‘red zone’.

Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions – Almaty and Shymkent cities, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

