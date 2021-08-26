Kazakhstan rescuers returned from Turkey

Images | Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations

Kazakhstan rescuers have returned from Turkey. This was announced by the spokesman for the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan Talgat Uali, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Wednesday.

Today at about 12:00, the MES RK rescuers landed at the airport of Nur-Sultan. At the airport, the rescuers were met by the Minister of Emergency Situations Yuri Ilyin, relatives and friends. The personnel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations fully accomplished their task. To extinguish fire which spread in the forestland, the rescuers carried out a large-scale work for 8 days.

In total, 80 discharges have been made, over 300 tons of water was discharged. The helicopters worked in the vicinity of Dalaman town.













