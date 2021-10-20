Система Orphus

Kazakhstan shuts down temporary COVID-19 infectious facilities

19.10.2021, 19:23 4132
Bed occupancy at infectious hospitals in Kazakhstan has dropped considerably since August 1, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi revealed Tuesday.
 

Bed occupancy at infectious hospitals has dropped from 56% to 34%, while bed occupancy at intensive care units - from 45% to 29% since August 1. Some 20,000 beds stands ready to take in COVID-19 patients," Minister Tsoi said at the regular session of the Government.

 
The minister noted that given the stable epidemiological situation more and more temporary infectious facilities for COVID-19 patients are to be closed in Kazakhstan.
 

Since August 25 through October 18, 2021 103 infectious facilities have been shut down in all regions of the country," he specified.

 
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan has seen a 17% drop in COVID-19 incidence rate in the past two weeks.

Source: Kazinform


 
Size of population of Kazakhstan exceeded 19 million as of September 1

18.10.2021, 16:07 53137
Size of population of Kazakhstan exceeded 19 million as of September 1
The size of population of Kazakhstan as of September 1, 2021 amounted to 19.042.1 million people, the statistics agency reports.
 

The population of the country as of September 1, 2021 was 19,042.1 thousand people, including urban - 11287.4 thousand - 59.3%, rural - 7754.7 thousand - 40.7%. Compared to September 1, 2020, the population increased by 257.1 thousand people or 1.4%," the report says.

 
The balance of external migration of the population was negative -16346 people: 6339 people arrived in Kazakhstan, 22685 people left.

Source: KazTAG


 
Purchase of "Sputnik Light" is still under consideration - Ministry of Health

18.10.2021, 13:33 53137
The issue of purchasing "Sputnik Light" is still being worked out, said Alexey Tsoi, Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 

Yes, we are working on this issue. We are still at the stage of request for proposals and as soon as we have the data, we will inform you," he said.

 
In his words, the registration procedure for this vaccine in Kazakhstan has not yet been completed.
 

Our Karaganda plant has mastered the production of" Sputnik Light " and we have it temporarily registered in Kazakhstan, " he added.


Source: KazTAG


 
Red zone extended in Kazakhstan

18.10.2021, 11:40 49249
Red zone extended in Kazakhstan
The Red zone for the epidemiological situation on COVID-19 has expanded in Kazakhstan.
 
According to the matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation in the regions presented on Sunday, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, as well as the Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions are in the red zone.
 
The Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Shymkent are in the yellow zone.
 
The Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions are in the green zone.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,459 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 918,146 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 860,120 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.

A total of 52,825 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection as of October 18, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

According to the ministry, 9,329 patients are staying at hospitals, while 43,496 are receiving outpatient treatment.

628 patients are in critical condition, 177 are in extremely severe condition and 104 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Source: KazTAG / Kazinform
 
