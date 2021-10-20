Kazakhstan shuts down temporary COVID-19 infectious facilities

The Red zone for the epidemiological situation on COVID-19 has expanded in Kazakhstan.

According to the matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation in the regions presented on Sunday, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, as well as the Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions are in the red zone.

The Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Shymkent are in the yellow zone.

The Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions are in the green zone.





Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,459 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 918,146 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 860,120 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.





A total of 52,825 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection as of October 18, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





According to the ministry, 9,329 patients are staying at hospitals, while 43,496 are receiving outpatient treatment.





628 patients are in critical condition, 177 are in extremely severe condition and 104 are on artificial lung ventilation.



