Kazakhstan to launch new flight from Almaty to Frankfurt
Almaty’s high-mountain ice rink Medeu to be upgraded
Following the growth in visitor numbers last year, we conducted an audit of the technical condition of the skating rink. It confirmed that the rink can operate in routine mode. In addition, the concept for the modernization of the central stadium has already been approved, and we are now starting to design the project. The engineering and other parts of the project, such as the creation of ice, have already been upgraded. However, the engineering infrastructure of Medeu still requires upgrading," he said.
In order to facilitate visitor convenience, online cameras were installed to provide information regarding optimal times to visit based on load and weather conditions. The rink opened on November 2, attracting a considerable number of young people and students. However, the influx of visitors has since diminished. Now, the rink is accessible for skating on any weekday, with the exception of weekends, when it is closed due to prevention measures. Medeu continues to serve as a source of pride and a symbol of Almaty," Dossayev added.
Mangistau region inaugurates tourist route to Beket Ata Underground Mosque
Over 200 road accidents occurred in Astana last weekend
Kazakhstan eyes scientific restoration of 33 monuments this year
12 flights delayed in Astana due to bad weather
- FZ1304 Astana - Dubai
- TK357 Astana - Istanbul
- IQ353 Astana - Atyrau
- IQ437 Astana - Petropavlovsk
- KC7365 Astana - Oral
- DV479 Astana - Sanya
- KC621 Almaty - Astana
- KC7316 Kyzylorda - Astana
- DV742 Aktau - Astana
- IQ354 Almaty - Astana
- KC7366 Oral - Astana
- IQ353 Almaty - Astana
Over 40 kulans transported to Ile-Balkhash Reserve to restore species' population
The reintroduction of kulans from Altyn Emel State National Park to the Ile-Balkhash and Altyn Dala reserves is another step in the efforts of the Committee for the Conservation and Restoration of Biodiversity. The clear implementation of all scheduled action plans for the reintroduction of rare animal species, along with the support of our partners-UNDP and the Kazakhstan Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity-creates a robust basis for future environmental initiatives and the country’s achievements in restoring the ecosystem and returning lost biodiversity," noted Daniyar Turgambayev, Chairman of the Committee for Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
We are proud that Kazakhstan is becoming an example of successful reintroduction of species on the brink of extinction. It requires joint efforts and accountability from all participants in the process, and we are pleased to cooperate with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan to achieve our common goal-restoration and conservation of the country's unique biological diversity," said Katarzyna Wawiernia, UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan.
By Government decision, Khoja Ahmed Yassawi's mausoleum been placed under state protection
Acute respiratory viral infections on the rise in Kazakh capital
