Kazakhstan to register homegrown cancer drug by yearend

Kazakhstan’s homegrown drug against cancer is presently on Phase 2 clinical trials, Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek told the Government meeting today in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Phase 1 clinical trials were completed last year. The number of patients involved in trials has expanded. Last year we tested the drug only for colon cancer treatment. Presently, it is tested to treat all cancers, Sayasat Nurbek said.





He highlighted that the drug will be registered by the end of the year.





The Minister added the ongoing trial yielded good and steady results. Tests showed the new drug treatment worked well. Tumor growth reduced by 30% on average last year, and those cancer patients who took the drug entered remission.





He noted a press conference will be held at the close of the year to present the results of the trials.





As earlier reported, the Kazakh anti-cancer drug has successfully completed the initial stages of testing.