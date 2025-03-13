This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to register homegrown cancer drug by yearend
Quake jolts south of Kazakhstan
Weather conditions cause flight delays at Astana Airport
As of today, 6 out of 84 scheduled departures have been delayed due to the late arrival of aircraft caused by adverse weather conditions. Of the 86 scheduled arrivals, 8 flights have been delayed. The airport continues to operate in routine mode. To ensure flight safety, continuous cleaning of the apron and runway is being conducted. A total of 23 units of specialized equipment are being used to maintain the smooth functioning of the airport," the statement said.
New flight route to be launched from Almaty to Vietnam
Kazakhstani airlines to add more flights amid holiday demand
Russia’s Progress MS-30 space freighter taken to orbit
Shymkent sees 2fold increase in flu, acute respiratory virus infection cases compared to 2024
In January, there were 56,922 reported cases of acute respiratory infections, with 35,953 (59.9%) of those cases affecting children under the age of 14. In February, 35,656 cases were registered, with 21,393 (60.0%) in minors. Since the start of the epidemic season, a total of 185,152 acute respiratory infections cases have been recorded, 120,307 (64.9%) of which were in children under 14. As for the flu, 293 cases have been reported, with 172 (58.7%) affecting children," said Zhanargul Zhaksylykova, head of the city’s Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control.
It’s important to understand that the flu is not just a cold. Without timely treatment, it can lead to serious complications, including lethal outcome," experts emphasize.
Over 1,000 ethnic Kazakhs return to historical homeland since Jan 2025
Tourist flow to Kazakhstan’s Charyn Canyon surges by 7 times in 4 years
