Kazakhstan tourists are becoming more critical

Almaty. September 24. Kazakhstan Today - In the interview to the Kazakh TV channel the head of the largest chain of hotels in Kazakhstan said that Kazakh tourists have become more critical.



As Caspionet writes, Kazakhstan tour operators are thinking the same. Kazakhstan residents mostly prefer beach tourism and live in 4-5 star hotels.



"For us, about 60% of our clients are foreigners and 40% are locals. At the beginning of the business we had, you know 95% and 5%. By the time, the most people are staying in our facilities, I would say 50/50. For example, in Bautino 95% people, who are staying with us, are from Kazakhstan. So, we haven't really seen any difference: people want good services and good prices. It does not matter where they come from. So I think that Kazakhstan has obviously developed in the past few years, and is a more sophisticated market but at the end of the day everybody wants the same, good price, good service at the low price and that is what we are trying to compete in," Francisco Parrilla, Chief Executive Officer of Chagala Group said.



The top five countries by the number of tourists who came to Kazakhstan include France, Italy, UK, Russia, and India. Typically, 84% of trips to Kazakhstan are business tourism, and only about 13% are traveling.



