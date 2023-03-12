09.03.2023, 19:40 5341
Kazakhstani Arsen Kylyshbek and Vladimir Borzenkov win Microsoft’s $550 thou worth grant
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstani Arsen Kylyshbek and Vladimir Borzenkov won a $550,000 worth grant from Microsoft for Startups for their startup project based on AI, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Enlightenment Ministry of Kazakhstan.
Whoock is a website generator and editor enabling to develop a full-fledged service for clients based on text messages. It can create a fully functional website with modern design. Creation of a site is done through conversation with AI to fulfil a client’s requests," say the young developers.
The project targets growing business and startups at their early stage looking for a prototype or a site. Following the beta launch, Arsen and Vladimir plan to add a web-app development function to their service.
The platform on average generates a full website in a minute and a half. We’re planning the launch for the next week. Everyone will have free and limitless access to the platform," they say.
The young developers are planning to spend the money won for further upgrading their project.
09.03.2023, 16:11 5541
Berkut airline personnel receive medals for rescuing people in Türkiye
The awards were handed over by the Deputy Chief of the Kazakh President’s Affairs Administration, Sergei Khoroshun
A solemn ceremony of awarding the Berkut airline personnel for rescuing people in quake-hit Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The personnel of the Berkut airline, a subordinate organization of the Kazakh President’s Affairs Administration, received today thank-you letters and Yeren enbegi ushin medals on behalf of the Kazakh President for joining the rescue operation in Türkiye and Syria.
The awards were handed over by the Deputy Chief of the Kazakh President’s Affairs Administration, Sergei Khoroshun.
The personnel of the Berkut airline actively joined the liquidation of the aftermath of destructive quakes occurred in Türkiye, operated flights carrying humanitarian cargo, search and rescue teams, and the Emergency Situations Ministry’s equipment," said Khorushin at the ceremony.
Crew members of IL 76 aircraft pilot-instructor Nurzhan Ospankulov and pilot Nikolai Gudeev were awarded Yeren enbegi ushin (For Distinguished Labor) medals.
17 personnel of the Berkut airline’s flight unit delivered cargo and equipment to the provinces hit hard by devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.
Two strong earthquakes of magnitude of over 7 jolted Kahramanmaras, southeastern Türkiye, on February 6, 2023. Hundreds of aftershocks were recorded following tremors in 10 provinces of the country as well as the neighboring counties, including Syria. The latest data indicate the death toll from the massive quakes surpassed 46,000.
03.03.2023, 08:47 27351
Unique Kazakh art project "World Painting" presented at UN Geneva
The event organized by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Geneva
An international social art project "World Painting" was presented on the sidelines of the High-Level Segment of the 52nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council at the Palais des Nations, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
The event organized by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Geneva, was attended by high representatives of international organizations and foreign ministers, as well as representatives of NGOs, media and guests of Geneva.
Thanks to its peacekeeping mission of promoting peace, mutual respect and tolerance, the "World Painting" has already united more than 2,000 people who took part in its creation.
The opening ceremony was attended by the authors of the project - well-known Kazakh civil activists and producers Daut Shaikhislamov and Dana Ormanbayeva.
Director of the United Nations Library in Geneva Francesco Pisano participated as a guest of honor, and added to the canvas. He noted that the project was a reflection of principles enshrined in the UN Charter such as mutual respect between the people of our planet without discrimination and exclusion.
As the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan Yerlan Alimbayev underlined in his remarks, the project clearly proves that all the residents of the planet, regardless of skin color, religion or place of origin, dream of living in harmony and peace. This corresponds to the values of the UN, and therefore makes it symbolic to present the "World Painting" on the sidelines of the main global human rights platform on the eve of the anniversary of Kazakhstan's joining the UN.
For reference: The "World Painting" project was launched on October 28, 2021 at the World EXPO 2020 in Dubai. In February 2022, the "World Painting" broke the Guinness World record as an art project, in which the largest number of people took part, passing the brush from one to another. Both ordinary people and celebrities such as musicians, actors, politicians and sports stars, took part in the project. The exhibition is on display at the UN Office in Geneva from February 27 to March 2, 2023.
01.03.2023, 07:45 35941
Kazakhstan celebrates Gratitude Day
The holiday is dated to the foundation of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and is observed since 2016
Kazakhstan celebrates Gratitude Day on March 1, Kazinform reports.
The holiday is dated to the foundation of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and is observed since 2016. On March 1, 1995, the decree was signed to establish the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.
Gratitude Day symbolizes the unity of the multiethnic country. It is called to promote tolerance, respect, and amiability to each other, and strengthen interfaith consent and interethnic relations in Kazakhstan.
Various sports and cultural events are to be held countrywide. For example, the Kazakh capital is set to host exhibitions, and master classes for children and school students to promote traditions and learn to express gratitude. A roundtable is expected today to bring together members of the People’s Assembly, deputies of the Parliament, representatives of state bodies, ethnic and cultural societies, and mass media.
28.02.2023, 09:57 37101
Oman to launch weekly flights to Almaty
Images | Depositphotos
Oman’s Salam Air is set to launch its first flight from Muscat to Almaty route on July 1, 2023. The flight will be operated twice a week (on Thursday and Sunday) by A-320neo and A-321neo aircraft, Kazinform has learned from the Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The flights are expected to boost trade-economic, tourist and cultural cooperation between the two countries.
Salam Air is Muscat-based low-cost carrier, which started operating in 2016.
The company’s international destinations include around 20 countries such as Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri-Lanka, India, etc.
21.02.2023, 13:27 68376
1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
Central Asian Games will be held between February 24 and 26 with the support of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry and USTEM Robotics public fund at the Al Farabi Palace of Schoolchildren
Images | gov.kz
Central Asian Games will be held between February 24 and 26 with the support of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry and USTEM Robotics public fund at the Al Farabi Palace of Schoolchildren. The winners will defend the country’s colors at the FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships in Houston, the U.S., Kazinform quotes the Ministry’s press service.
The championships will offer competitions in three age categories: the FIRST LEGO League Explore for children aged 6-10 years old, the FIRST LEGO League Challenge for ages ranging from 10 to 16, and the FIRST Tech Challenge for 12-18 years old.
The preliminary rounds of the FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships took place in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent and Uralsk cities bringing together over 2,000 pupils.
Over the past three years over 3,000 robotic science classes were unveiled countrywide with over 2,000 teachers passing robotics courses. Last October the Kazakh schoolchildren won top honors at the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge in Geneva. Later, Shymkent pupils for the first time ever took second place at the International Robot Olympiad in Dortmund.
20.02.2023, 18:25 69516
Türkiye's quakes: Over 1.2 thou Kazakhstanis reach out to Foreign Ministry
Images | gov.kz
Over 1.2 thousand Kazakhstani nationals contacted the Kazakh Foreign Ministry since the major quakes had rocked Türkiye, Aibek Smadiyarov, the Ministry's official spokesperson, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Over 1.2 thousand Kazakhstani nationals contacted the Kazakh Foreign Ministry since the major quakes had rocked Türkiye. Whereabouts of more than 190 of our nationals found themselves in a disaster zone were tracked as a result of the ministry's work," said Smadiyarov.
He went on to say that buses transporting Kazakh nationals to safe places in Ankara and Istanbul as well as food supply and accommodation were provided with support of the country's diplomats given the destroyed infrastructure and the emergency condition of buildings.
78 Kazakh nationals found themselves in disaster zones willing to return home were airlifted in Almaty and Astana. 24 Kyrgyz and Turkish citizens, family members of those Kazakhstanis returned home, were also transported," said the Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
20.02.2023, 09:17 69631
Heriot-Watt University to open its branch in Kazakhstan
It will offer this year some 300 grants
Heriot-Watt University, one of the world's leading universities, will open its branch at the ground of the Kudaibergen Zhubanov Regional University in Aktobe, Kazinform reports. It will offer this year some 300 grants.
In 2022 Governor of Aktobe region Yeraly Tugzhanov and Mark Biggs, the Vice-Principal and Provost at Heriot-Watt University, agreed on opening the Heriot-Watt University’s branch in Kazakhstan. The first 300 applicants may apply for oil and gas business, electric power engineering, and computer engineering. The graduates will receive dual degrees.
The Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry, the Heriot-Watt University, and Kudaibergen Zhubanov Aktobe Regional University signed a trilateral memorandum of cooperation in the UK in February.
Earlier Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Saysat Nurbek said 12 foreign universities will open their branches in Kazakhstan by 2029.
20.02.2023, 08:19 67616
Kazakh rescuers end search and rescue operations in Türkiye
Images | gov.kz
The operational group of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry completed the search and rescue operations in Türkiye. On February 20 the second team of rescuers arrived home, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The Kazakh first responders were deployed in rescue operations between February 7 and 19 in the territory of three provinces in Nurgagi, Gaziantep and Hatay. Kazakhstan also sent humanitarian aid to Kahramanmaraş.
The operational group consisted of 100 specialists from Astana, Almaty, Karaganda and Akmola regions, as well as health workers of the emergency medicine center.
The Kazakh rescuers pulled 7 people alive from the rubble and recovered 88 bodies. They also rendered medical and psychological assistance to 200 locals, including 30 kids. They worked jointly with the rescue teams of Saudi Arabia and Türkiye. The AFAD tanked the rescuers for their skills, efficiency, commitment, and dedication.
The Head of State said the rescuers of Kazakhstan deployed in relieving the quake consequences would be awarded upon arrival. As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to allocate 1 million dollars in emergency aid to Türkiye and send additional humanitarian assistance of up to 55 tons.
At least 41,020 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6. The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces - Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes. Some 12,141 buildings collapsed. Over 11,000 rescuers from 88 states of the nation took part in the search and rescue efforts.
