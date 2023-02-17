16.02.2023, 08:18 4736
Kazakhstanis donate over $3mln600thous for earthquake victims in Türkiye
Kazakhstanis donated over 3 million 600 thousand US dollars for the devastating earthquake victims in Türkiye, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Turkish Embassy in Astana.
Apart from that, 216 thousand US dollars were transferred to the official banking account of the AFAD. Thus, the total amount of donation from Kazakhstan exceeds 3 milion 616 thousand US dollars," a statement from the Embassy reads.
Two earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras hit southeast of Türkiye (7.7-magnitude at 04:17 am, and 7.6-magnitude at 01:24 pm local time) last Monday. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country, as well as in neighboring states, including Syria.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning in Türkiye for the natural disaster victims.
According to the latest data, the total death toll from the earthquake exceeded 35,400 in Türkiye.
16.02.2023, 10:41 4601
1.2mln tourists visit Almaty region annually
The biggest number of tourists come from Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and India
As many as 200 new tourism facilities have been opened in the Almaty region in recent years. 1,2 million people visit the region annually, Chief of the regional tourism department Aibar Temenov said at a briefing on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.
The biggest number of tourists come from Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and India. Besides, Almaty region seems to be a popular destination for tourists from Turkiye, South Korea, Germany, the U.S., France, Italy, Hong Kong and Japan.
For a successful development of the tourism sector, we need to develop and implement a modern tourist navigation system, in particular, to build a soft infrastructure along the main tourist routes, including the improvement of trails in the territory of national parks," he said.
We need to build a modern visitor center with a network of information desks providing high-quality information, and with consultants for managing tourist flows, tourist navigation, and souvenir shops," he added.
He raised also the issue of organizing tourist police work on the Kolsai and Kaiyndy lakes in summer period, to ensure guests’ safety
More than 100 companies have been licensed to work in the regions' tourism sector. Over 120 entertaining, ecological, ornithological, recreational, ethnographic and other tourist routes have been developed.
13.02.2023, 16:31 18266
7,000 historical documents returned to Kazakhstan from abroad in 2022
were brought from the European Union, namely, from Hungary, Germany, Italy
These valuable documents contain information about the history of Kazakhstan. They were brought from the European Union, namely, from Hungary, Germany, Italy, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Ministry of Culture and Sport.
The documents include 445 photographs, 206 books and rare manuscripts, which cover the period from 918 through 1990.
The documents were handed over to the National Archive of Kazakhstan. The Ministry of Culture and Sport is presently working on creation of a single database. To distribute valuable historical papers, the printing of photo albums, collections, chronographs, biographical reference works and other useful materials began.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstani archaeologists plan to organize several expeditions to foreign countries until 2025, Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Nurkissa Daueshov says.
13.02.2023, 10:24 20451
First yurts installed in quake-hit Kahramanmaraş
Kazakhstanis started installing yurts in quake-hit Kahramanmaraş city, Türkiye, Kazinform reports.
The first yurts are being installed in the city of Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye. The yurts were delivered there a couple of days ago. 84 more will be brought soon," the post of journalist Nurbek Bekbau on his Instagram account reads.
Well-known journalist Nurbek Bekbau along with 12 more volunteers arrived in Türkiye.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan sent some 100 yurts to quake-stricken Türkiye.
Kazakhstanis raised over 20 million tenge to buy 45 yurts and everyday items to help those affected by devastating earthquakes in Türkiy. Besides, Kazakhstani businessmen acquired 50 yurts more. Notably, one yurt may accommodate up to 20 people.
09.02.2023, 12:01 35296
Kazakhstanis raised some KZT 18 mln to buy yurts for quake-hit Türkiye
All donations will go directly to acquire some 40 yurts which will be sent to the General Consulate of Türkiye in Kazakhstan
Kazakhtanis have raised some 18 million tenge to help people affected by earthquakes in Türkiye. All donations will go directly to acquire some 40 yurts which will be sent to the General Consulate of Türkiye in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
The talks are underway with the Turkish authorities to deliver the yurts to Türkiye as soon as possible. The yurts were chosen for a definite reason. People can live in the yurts for a great while whereas people living in tents are bracing for freezing temperatures. The yurt has a sacred meaning. The Turks call Kazakhstan "atazhurt" (the land of ancestors) as the territory of Kazakhstan is the motherland of all Turks, including the ancestors of the current generations of Turks," journalist Nurbek Bekbau said. Bekbau initiated the fundraising for those hit by quakes.
09.02.2023, 08:20 35406
Kazakhstanis evacuated from quake-hit Gaziantep
42 nationals of Kazakhstan and 22 of Kyrgyzstan were airlifted from Gaziantep, Türkiye, by a charter flight, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The plane landed safely in Astana. As of now all of them are passing through immigration control.
As earlier reported, a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the southern province of Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, early Monday. The country’s 10 provinces as well as the neighboring countries, including Syria were hit by devastating earthquakes and several aftershocks killing 12,391.
As earlier reported, the second Kazakh rescue team arrived in Türkiye yesterday. The aircraft with 41 rescuers and health workers on board touched down in Gaziantep.
07.02.2023, 08:15 47401
12 branches of foreign universities set to open in Kazakhstan by 2029
Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek revealed that 12 branches of foreign universities are set to open in Kazakhstan by 2029. Besides, the leading professors and researchers will be invited to teach in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
At the instruction of the Head of State branches of the five leading foreign universities will open in Kazakhstan by 2025. Last year saw the opening of the branch of the Russian National Research Nuclear University in Almaty, the branch of the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas in Atyrau, and the affiliate of the University of Arizona in Petropavlovsk. Six more will unveil this year," the Minister said during his trip to Almaty.
Gazi University plans to open its branch in Shymkent, while the Michigan State University branch will be present in Astana. Heriot-Watt University will create its campus in Aktobe, Seoul National University of Science and Technology in Kyzylorda, Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers in Taraz, and some German universities will be represented in Aktau. Besides, the Technical State University will open its doors in Zhezkazgan. The talks are underway. Canada's Tech University will also unveil its campus in Kazakhstan. Details will be available soon," the Minister added.
The Minister resumed that 1,400 leading professors and researchers from all over the world will be attracted to Kazakhstan. 3.6 billion tenge will be allotted at large.
Notably, last year saw the opening of the De Montfort Leicester branch.
06.02.2023, 13:44 50031
Science campus in Konayev: Housing for foreign teachers to be built
Almaty region Governor Marat Sultangaziyev told Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek about the Konayev city development plans and the development of a science campus, Kazinform reports.
The Governor said it is necessary to settle infrastructure issues due to the inflow of international students and population growth. As of today, the land plot has been already allotted. Construction works will start as soon as the city master plan is approved. He stressed it is crucial to create favorable conditions for both students and teachers. The plan provides for the construction of housing for foreign teachers.
He also said that the development of the science campus in Konayev will help solve the shortage of technical specialists in the city and countrywide. A special roadmap will be developed in the near future.
Education department head Saltanat Bespayeva said the akimat suggested the Government build a 1,200-seat engineering college in the territory of the campus. The Kazakh Prime Minister, Alikhan Smailov, supported the initiative.
The Kazakh Education Minister revealed that foreign universities will open their branches in the territory of the science campus to train personnel for the G4 City industrial cluster. Over 70% of students majoring in engineering study in Almaty.
As of today, Kazakhstan has 626,000 students. Their number is expected to grow up to 800,000 in 2025 and will exceed 1 million by 2030.
The Minister drew attention to the understaffing at large enterprises countrywide. According to him, the science campus is called to solve staff gaps at many plants and factories.
03.02.2023, 13:48 59141
Kazakhstan among Curly Tales’ top 10 budget-friendly countries to visit this month
Curly Tales is a platform where digital nomads can discover intriguing and exciting things to do around the world as well as places to visit and explore
Kazakhstan was featured into the list of top 10 budget-friendly countries to visit in February 2023 compiled by Curly Tales web portal, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.
Curly Tales is a platform where digital nomads can discover intriguing and exciting things to do around the world as well as places to visit and explore.
In Kazakhstan you can experience the beauty of the third largest mosque in in Asia," the web portal says.
Along with Kazakhstan, the list of top 10 budget-friendly countries to visit this month includes Turkiye, Georgia, Egypt, Vietnam, Laos, Kenya and more.
Earlier the popular British magazine Conde Nast Traveller published an article ‘The most breathtaking places to visit in Kazakhstan’ about Kazakhstan’s main tourist attractions.
