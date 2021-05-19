Kazakhstanis will be able to travel to EAEU countries without restrictions

Kazakhstan will join the “Travel without COVID-19” free application, which will enable travel without restrictions to the EAEU countries, by mid-2021. Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Zhanel Kushukova announced this at a briefing in the CCS.





Some EAEU member states have already joined it. Work is underway to integrate Kazakhstan’s single integration portal, which contains data on our citizens who have been vaccinated, or PCR test results, with the system "Travel without COVID-19." As soon as this happens, we will be able to use this mobile application," Kushukova said.





According to her, the work on joining Kazakhstan data base is to be completed by the end of 2021 H1.





Using the platform, you can find the nearest laboratories for testing for coronavirus. The test result comes in the form of a QR code, it is also entered into an integrated information system, which enabled admission to the countries participating in the project.





Russia, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan are currently participating in the project.













