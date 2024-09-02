Kyrgyzstan supplies over 530mln m3 of water to Kazakhstan in irrigation season

Tell a friend

Kyrgyzstan has supplied 534.3 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan during the irrigation season. The indicator exceeded the planned volume, Kazinform News Agency reports.





According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, water is supplied to Kazakhstan via Chu-Talas transboundary rivers. At the same time, 394.3 million cubic meters were delivered through the Talas River, which is 14.3 million cubic meters more than the planned volume.





We are actively cooperating with all our neighbors. In the context of ongoing negotiations with Kyrgyzstan, the Chu-Talas Water Management Commission has held two meetings this year. We agreed that our country will receive 180 million cubic meters of water through the Chu River and 380 million cubic meters of water through the Talas River during the irrigation season. As of today, water is supplied without interruption, and along the Talas River it has even exceeded the indicator set," Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.





To date, Kazakhstan has received 140 million cubic meters of water along the Chu River. Water is supplied in accordance with the schedule approved by the water agencies of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.





As reported before, Tajikistan has supplied 488.6 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan via the Dostyk interstate canal during the irrigation season. Uzbekistan will send around 500 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan by the end of the irrigation season.