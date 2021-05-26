Mamin met with families displaced by fire in Ridder

During the working trip to East Kazakhstan region, Prime Minister Askar Mamin visited the town Ridder, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan said on Monday.

The PM met with the people, displaced by the fire on May 10 this year and inspected the construction of housing for them.

All families displaced by the fire in Ridder will be provided with new housing as soon as possible," Mamin said.

The construction of 30 new residential buildings for the displaced families is at the expense of the Government's reserve provided for elimination of the consequences of emergencies. The area of each house will be 80 square meters, and the individual plot - 10 acres.

To eliminate the consequences of the fire in Ridder, KZT 557.5 million was allocated. Construction works are carried out by the companies OblShygysZhol, VK Invest Company, QK Sunqar, Vostokvzryvprom, Kazprofstroy Holding.

Completion of the construction of houses is scheduled for August 15 this year. All the necessary engineering and communication infrastructure will be built in the new microdistrict.

East Kazakhstan region’s governor Danial Akhmetov, the ministers of industry and infrastructure development Beibut Atamkulov, of finance - Yerulan Zhamaubayev, of emergency situations - Yuri Ilyin visited the site together with the Prime-Minister.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.