Measles situation in Kyrgyzstan becomes more complicated

The epidemiological situation regarding measles has become more complicated; children in organized groups are getting sick, the Ministry of Health reported, Kabar reports.





According to data of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis, since the beginning of the year, 3 thousand 289 people have fallen ill with measles, most of them are children under 4 years of age.





The most cases are in the city of Bishkek - 989 people, in the city of Osh - 321 people, in the Osh region - 683 people, Chui region - 515 people, Jalal-Abad region - 501 people, Issyk-Kul region - 68, Batken region - 94, Talas region - 92 and in Naryn - 26.





In general, the measles situation remains tense. With the beginning of the school year, illnesses have become more frequent among students in secondary schools and preschool institutions, and among children who have not been vaccinated.





To localize a measles outbreak, quarantine is carried out in organized groups, where educational institutions are temporarily transferred to distance learning until the end of the incubation period.





A campaign for additional immunization against measles and rubella among children aged 9 months to 7 years inclusive is also ongoing, this is in the regions where the virus is most actively circulating - in the cities of Bishkek, Osh, Osh and Chui regions, also due to the increase in the disease measles in the Jalal-Abad region, additional immunization has begun in response to an outbreak of measles among children in organized groups with rubella-measles vaccine. In addition, contact persons of all ages are urgently vaccinated within 72 hours.





Vaccination coverage must reach more than 95% to interrupt transmission. As part of the supplementary immunization campaign against measles and rubella, more than 450 thousand children have received vaccinations to date, which is 76%.