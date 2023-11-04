01.11.2023, 18:37 21596
Measles situation in Kyrgyzstan becomes more complicated
The epidemiological situation regarding measles has become more complicated; children in organized groups are getting sick, the Ministry of Health reported, Kabar reports.
According to data of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis, since the beginning of the year, 3 thousand 289 people have fallen ill with measles, most of them are children under 4 years of age.
The most cases are in the city of Bishkek - 989 people, in the city of Osh - 321 people, in the Osh region - 683 people, Chui region - 515 people, Jalal-Abad region - 501 people, Issyk-Kul region - 68, Batken region - 94, Talas region - 92 and in Naryn - 26.
In general, the measles situation remains tense. With the beginning of the school year, illnesses have become more frequent among students in secondary schools and preschool institutions, and among children who have not been vaccinated.
To localize a measles outbreak, quarantine is carried out in organized groups, where educational institutions are temporarily transferred to distance learning until the end of the incubation period.
A campaign for additional immunization against measles and rubella among children aged 9 months to 7 years inclusive is also ongoing, this is in the regions where the virus is most actively circulating - in the cities of Bishkek, Osh, Osh and Chui regions, also due to the increase in the disease measles in the Jalal-Abad region, additional immunization has begun in response to an outbreak of measles among children in organized groups with rubella-measles vaccine. In addition, contact persons of all ages are urgently vaccinated within 72 hours.
Vaccination coverage must reach more than 95% to interrupt transmission. As part of the supplementary immunization campaign against measles and rubella, more than 450 thousand children have received vaccinations to date, which is 76%.
03.11.2023, 21:53 2531
3 Kazakhstani films honored at 16th APSA
Three debut Kazakhstani films were honored at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2023, Kazinform Agency correspondent reports.
“Bauryna salu” won the nomination for the best youth film, while performers of the main roles in Bratya film Aibar Saly and Alisher Issmailov received the prize for the best new performance. The “Qas” film won the nomination for the best camera work, said the press service of the National Film Support State Center.
Two films from Japan, Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days” won the top prize ‘The Best Film’ nomination at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards on Friday. Celine Song won the APSA for best director for her film “Past Lives.” Japanese Hamaguchi Ryusuke’s “Evil Does Not Exist” received the Jury Grand Prix.
The 16th edition of the APSA Awards, sometimes called "Asia-Pacific Oscars", was held on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.
03.11.2023, 16:56 5826
Astana Opera Academy Enrolls New Attendees
The Astana Opera International Opera Academy has completed auditions for the new season’s attendees. Ten young talented soloists will receive intense master classes from the best Kazakh and world coaches to help hone their skills and prepare for work on the big stage, Astana Opera press office reports.
The Astana Opera Academy is a unique project of its kind that makes a significant contribution to the development of the country’s culture. It gives young talented artists an opportunity to improve their performing and acting skills, and learn basic opera languages. In addition to classes with the best teachers, the academy attendees can practice on the stages of the country’s main opera house, with the Astana Opera’s principal soloists as their partners. Based on the results of the first graduating class, we can note the success of the youth program, which has become an important component of the development of our opera house," Galym Akhmedyarov, the Astana Opera’s general director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, emphasized.
It is worth noting that after graduating from the academy, its graduates - Guldana Aldadossova, Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, Valeriy Selivanov, Talgat Allabirinov, Alikhan Zeinolla, Azat Malik, Ulpan Aubakirova, Aigerim Amanzholova - were accepted as soloists into the Astana Opera’s opera company. Yerzhan Saipov, Shyngys Rassylkhan, Sayan Issin, Nazym Sagintai continued to work as soloists in the capital’s opera house. Rassul Zharmagambetov, Oraz Mukhamediyar, Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev became soloists of the Abai Opera House in Almaty and Elmira Shpekpayeva - soloist of the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic in Astana.
The auditions for the International Opera Academy’s new attendees were carried out very thoroughly. The competition was 7 people per place. To participate in the first round, 68 applications from candidates aged 18-35 with higher and secondary specialized musical education, including vocalists from near and far abroad, were submitted. The first round was held in an online format. Applicants had to send videos of their performances with a diverse operatic repertoire. 22 candidates advanced to the second round of auditions accompanied by a piano at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. Ten vocalists were selected based on the results of the third round - performance with an orchestra.
Among the lucky ones who were able to win over the discerning jury were soloists from Kazakhstan Leila Alamanova, Nursultan Anuarbek, Sultan Bakytzhan, Bekulan Yerbolatuly, Nematillo Zkrullaev, Merei Kadyrkhanov, Firuza Rakhmetova, as well as Jurica Jurasić Kapun from Croatia, Anastasia Remeskova from Russia and Shohrukh Yunusov representing Italy.
The general director of the Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Theatre, People’s Artist of Uzbekistan Ramiz Usmanov, who represented the jury, gave his assessment of the contestants’ level of professional training.
I have already heard the performances of some of them in other competitions several years ago and I can say that during this time the vocalists’ skills have grown significantly. This makes me happy and gives me hope for even greater professional growth thanks to the Astana Opera Academy," Ramiz Usmanov says. "Many opera houses have youth programs for vocalists without sufficient experience to reveal their potential. It is wonderful that Kazakhstan also has such an educational platform. Excellent teachers who work with the academy attendees will help improve their skills and reach the level of world’s major stage venues."
The deputy director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Sabina Asadova, invited to the jury, shares a similar opinion.
The Astana Opera International Opera Academy is an amazing youth project, a great school for the improvement and development of opera singers," Sabina Asadova notes. "Among the competitors vying for a place at the opera academy, were very young and somewhat older vocalists, with varied stage experience. However, the profession of an opera performer implies constant improvement and training."
The famous opera singer also wished the contestants who were unable to qualify for the academy not to feel down and take this as experience to stimulate them for further preparation.
Let us remind you that the first graduation of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy took place last summer. During their participation in the project, young vocalists not only significantly improved their professional level, but also became laureates of international and national competitions, and performed at major theatrical venues in our country and abroad.
03.11.2023, 15:38 5316
Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to people of Palestine, President Tokayev
Addressing the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the decision to send relief aid up to 1 million US dollars for the people of Palestine, Kazinform Agency reports.
The Head of State said the key task is to raise the role of mediation. The world is facing a complicated situation now. The conflict continues in the North between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Palestine in the Middle East. Illegal migration remains one of the major problems in the West. The Kazakh President stressed peaceful civilians of the Gaza Strip, especially children and elderly people became the victims of the conflict. In his words, the key task is to ensure their safety. To this end, the Head of State decided to render humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine up to 1 million US dollars.
02.11.2023, 13:25 13776
Eternity Reflected in Art
On November 17 and 18, the Astana Opera Ballet Company will tell the story of the difficult life and creative work of the great Ludwig van Beethoven, transporting viewers into the world of eternal love, presented in the exclusive ballet production Beethoven – Immortal – Love. On this day, the audience will experience boundless beauty and deep emotions, expressed in Raimondo Rebeck’s incredible choreography, Astana Opera press office reports.
As a reminder, the world premiere of the ballet Beethoven – Immortal – Love was dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the German classical music genius. It is important to note that the Astana Opera is the only theatrical company in the world to have a ballet production created in honor of Beethoven in its repertoire. This is why, three years later, the opera house’s artistic direction decided to revive the choreography and return the ballet into the opera house’s permanent playbill.
Choreographer Raimondo Rebeck, who is honing the nuances of choreography with the ballet company, was invited especially for this purpose. Together with the dancers, the opera company soloists and the choir are working on the production, giving it massive scale and fundamentality. The symphony orchestra under the baton of the music director and conductor of the ballet production Abzal Mukhitdin is rehearsing the works of Beethoven himself, including the genius Symphony No. 9, as well as works by Bach, Haydn, Mozart and contemporary composer Dirk Haubrich. These compositions served as the musical basis of the production. The ballet company’s leading accompanist Dolores Umbetaliyeva will perform a beautiful piano solo.
The sets by Japanese designer Yoko Seyama, reminiscent of a crystal palace, are already being installed onstage. According to the choreographer’s concept, transparent crystal is a symbol of another time dimension, indicating that the ballet is not set in a particular place and time period. The audience will certainly be amazed by the soft set elements: a huge canvas depicting dawn, points of light – bright stars in the firmament of the composer’s life and much more.
The dancers will recreate onstage the world of Beethoven, which will acquire such strength and power that the viewers will not have to doubt that was exactly how everything was. For this purpose, choreographer Raimondo Rebeck embarked on describing the great composer’s difficult life and creative work, introducing ephemeral characters into the plot for the sake of pathos. Thus, Assel Shaikenova, Sofiya Adilkhanova, Adelina Tulepova are preparing to perform Euterpe – Inspiration. Illness – Serik Nakyspekov, Sultanbek Gumar, Dayankhan Kumarov, Love – Aigerim Beketayeva, Madina Unerbayeva, Anastasia Zaklinskaya. Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Arman Urazov, Galymzhan Nurmukhamet will present the title role of Beethoven, his Father – Sunggat Kydyrbai, Kuat Karibayev, Olzhas Tarlanov and others.
The magic of music, the performers’ skills and set design will easily sweep the audience away into the reality of the great composer. Tickets are already on sale – do not miss your chance of meeting with true art!
02.11.2023, 09:34 21746
All those responsible for Kostenko coalmine accident to be punished - Prime Minister Smailov
Commenting on the tragic accident at the Kostenko coalmine, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said that all those responsible will be punished. He also said that the government is aware of its responsibility and apologizes to the families of the deceased and injured miners, Kazinform News Agency reports.
An appropriate investigation is being carried out. All those responsible will be brought to justice. You remember the tragedy which occurred last November, when four miners died. The investigation of that incident has already been completed. The case materials are being reviewed by the defendants and will soon be submitted to the court. Another tragedy killed five miners in August. The investigation is currently underway. The last accident will also be thoroughly investigated, and all those responsible will be brought to justice, Alikhan Smailov said to mass media after the Majilis' plenary session on Wednesday.
We, as the government, are aware of our responsibility in these tragedies. Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my condolences to the bereaved families and families of injured miners and apologize. We all bear responsibility [in these incidents] in a way. Our task is to ensure timely transfer of this company back into Kazakhstan's hands, ensure its stable operation, preserve wages and jobs and fulfill all social commitments, he noted.
As reported, 46 miners died as a result of the blast, which occurred in ArcelorMittal Temirtau's Kostenko coal mine in Karaganda region on October 28. 252 people were in the mine at the moment of the blast, of whom 205 were evacuated and taken to safety.
01.11.2023, 17:40 21326
Kazakhstan’s population to cross 20-million mark this November
Kazakhstan’s population stood at 19,967,964 as of October 1, 2023, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Statistics Bureau of Kazakhstan.
The country’s population has increased by 1.02% or 201.1 thousand people since the beginning of the year.
The urban population accounted for 12,387,957 and rural population - 7,580,007.
Given the current growth rate, the country is to see its population cross the 20-million mark in November this year.
31.10.2023, 20:04 31016
Kazakhstan to launch nationwide vaccination of children U5 against measles
In connection with the outbreak of measles throughout Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Healthcare has announced additional vaccination against measles in infants at 6 to 11 months and children aged 2 to 5 years, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As Vice Minister of Healthcare Aizhan Yesmagambetova said at a briefing in the central communications office, the vaccination of children under 1 year will begin next week, and vaccination of children under 5 will begin in December.
According to her, more than 11 thousand measles cases have been registered across the country since early 2023. Most of them are unvaccinated children: 60% are children whose parents refused vaccination, 20% are children with medical exemptions and 20% are children who have not reached the age of vaccination.
The highest incidence is recorded in Shymkent, Almaty cities, as well as in Zhambyl, Almaty and Atyrau regions, said the minister.
30.10.2023, 17:30 39231
Cable damage causes Astana blackout
Hundreds of homes, businesses and hospitals in Astana were left without electricity for several hours after a cable was damaged on Sunday night, Kazinform News Agency reports.
This was confirmed by deputy akim (mayor) of the Kazakh capital Nurlan Nurkenov.
The blackout occurred at about 21:57 p.m. affecting 10 electric power substations. Power was fully restored at around 2 a.m. Astana time.
According to Nurkenov, TPP-2 continues to function in routine mode.
