24.05.2023, 10:35 6996
Medical train "Salamatty Kazakhstan" arrived in Abay and East Kazakhstan regions
Images | KTZ
Tell a friend
From May 23 to June 12, 2023, the medical train "Salamatty Kazakhstan" will pass through 11 remote stations of the East Kazakhstan region and the Abay region, press service of KTZ informs.
Doctors provide primary health care, consultations and examinations. If necessary, they perform mini-operations, issue referrals for planned hospitalization to residents of remote villages where there are no polyclinics with narrow specialists.
Patients are admitted from 9:00 to 18:00, with a lunch break from 13:00 to 14:00. The train will arrive at Zharma station on May 23 (arrival time 07.16), May 25 (07.47) - Yertis zauyty, May 27 (09.11) - Tishinskaya, May 29 (09.05) - Yermakovka, May 29 (20.50) - Tausamaly, May 31 (22.05 ) - Altai, June 2 (21.03) - Kumistau, June 5 (03.30) - Shar, June 6 (23.32) - Suyk-Bulak, June 8 (21.55) - Bel-Agash, June 11 (00.11) - Degelen.
The medical team of the train includes a general practitioner, a surgeon, a general practitioner, a neuropathologist, an ultrasound doctor, an obstetrician, laboratory assistants, nurses, a radiologist, a radiology doctor, a dentist, an otolaryngologist, a psychologist, an oculist, a gynecologist and a urologist.
At the initiative of the National Commission on Women's Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy, professional psychologists, mediators and lawyers were involved for the first time, who provide effective psychological, legal and mediative (conciliatory) assistance to citizens free of charge. In addition, free consultations are held on the protection of the rights of citizens to receive state social support, the appointment of pensions, benefits, social payments and targeted social assistance.
Earlier, from May 10 to May 22, 2023, the Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train passed through six remote stations of the Zhetisu region. Medical workers of the "polyclinic on wheels" examined residents of the stations Koksu, Kalpe, Lepsi, Aktogay, Beskol and Dostyk.
At the Dostyk station, even a truck driver from Belarus turned to doctors for help.
I was advised at the local hospital to apply to the health train, which I did. The doctors examined me very quickly, gave recommendations, following which, the pain went away, and I can safely continue on my way. This is a big and good indicator of the provision of social support to the population in your country. I express my deep gratitude for such hospitality and care - they did not leave me alone with my problem in difficult times", - says Maxim Lukyanchenko.
In general, the doctors of the consultative and diagnostic train received 3695 residents, including 1648 children. The total number of medical visits is 10628. 86 minor surgical operations were performed.
It is even impossible to convey in words our gratitude for this opportunity - to be examined and treated for free. The whole family was waiting for the arrival of the medical train, we went through all the specialists, received the necessary appointments. For example, they examined my lungs, prescribed a full course of treatment", - said Bolatbek, a resident of Lepsi.
Thus, each specialist of the train examined a large number of patients: a general practitioner, a therapist, a pediatrician - 594 people; surgeon - 1629; urologist - 1112; neuropathologist - 943; ophthalmologist - 1878; ENT - 1398; obstetrician - gynecologist - 270; dentist - 1142; ECG - 713; Ultrasound - 742; FLG - 74; psychologist - 47 people.
Recall that the project is being implemented by the Samruk-Kazyna Trust Social Projects Development Fund on behalf of the group of companies of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, with the participation of the Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the Fund of Social Projects CF and the media partner - Jibek Joly TV channel.
According to the Foundation for Social Projects, the train has the necessary research equipment. The medical train travels throughout Kazakhstan. In total, it will cover 121 stations in remote areas.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
25.05.2023, 21:53 1
Dimash releases new music video Omir
Tell a friend
On 24 May, on his birthday, Dimash Kudaibergen presented a new music composition ‘Omir’, dedicated to all his fans, Kazinform quotes Dimashnews.com.
‘Omir’ is a deep and touching composition by Dimash, an internal monologue with himself.
The music video, made in muted shades, was filmed in the MOOD VIDEO genre.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.05.2023, 15:50 6
Astana Opera Academy’s attendees ready for the big stage
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
The Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees worthily passed the main artistic exam - a stage test, or participation in the Astana Opera’s large-scale production of Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème. This was confirmed by the unceasing applause to the young performers who won the audience’s hearts on May 23, Astana Opera press office reports.
The curtain rose, and a series of events flashed before the viewers’ eyes: the splendor and poverty of Paris, young people in love, but unbearably unhappy, trying to sort out their lives. One of the best works by the great Italian composer Giacomo Puccini is performed at the capital’s opera house quite often, being an in-demand production, because there is little to compare it to in terms of beauty and depth. This evening, the stage "newbies" - almost graduates of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy - presented this timeless story about creativity, love and happiness. And they did it amazingly well.
An artistic company, driven by the maladjustment in life, does not lose hope of solving their problems. One of them, the poet Rodolfo - Oraz Mukhamedyar - a young man inspired by passion and thirsting for success, falls in love with his neighbor Mimi - Nazym Sagintai. She turns out to be terminally ill, and cruel fate does not give them a chance for the future. The main characters managed to convey all the drama of the situation, approaching their parts with great responsibility. The performers’ good vocal skills were clearly heard, and the artists took the upper and lower notes with virtuoso ease. And here one must say "Bravo!" to their teachers - the Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Talgat Mussabayev, Zhupar Gabdullina. And the tremendous staging work done with the academicians by Nikolai Kulikov.
Valeriy Selivanov, the performer of the part of Colline, and Dariga Mussayeva, the coquettish Musetta, who knows her own worth, approached their parts with a truly artistic flair. Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev presented Marcello as a kind of generalized portrayal of a bright, straightforward handsome man. Azat Malik - Schaunard, Shyngys Rassylkhan - Alcindoro, Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev - Benoît, Nurkanat Tapiyev - Parpignol, as well as Samat Zharylkassynov as the Customs Sergeant and Yeskendir Sadvakassov - Soldier handled their parts perfectly. Their heroes’ personalities turned out to be very lifelike, with all the imperfections characteristic of an ordinary person. The listeners did not get the impression of pretense, on the contrary, undemanding comedy in the first act, unrestrained carnival in the second, and a lyrical, sad finale in the last act distinguished their performances.
To crown it all, Puccini’s music intensified the universal-scale tragedy. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Ruslan Baimurzin, holder of the Order of Qurmet, sounded truly seamless and harmonious. It was clear that the orchestra musicians often work with the music of the Italian classic, which is why one could hear the refinement and filigree of the form.
It is important to note that the International Opera Academy attendees have achieved great heights during the two-year period of study. During this time, they repeatedly participated in prestigious international competitions and always returned home with resounding victories. As a reminder, the International Academy is a project of the Astana Opera, aimed at professional training of international-level vocalists and strengthening the image of the opera house in the international arena. The performance that will sum up the training at the academy will be Gioachino Rossini’s opera L’Italiana in Algeri. It will premiere on June 29 and 30 at the Astana Opera as part of the Operaliya International Festival.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.05.2023, 12:30 116
2.8 million children to be covered by summer rest and recuperation this year
Tell a friend
The results of the school year and measures to organize recreation, leisure and employment of children during the summer vacations were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev reported that this year more than 3.7 million students are finishing the school year. Particularly, 172,000 pupils are finishing the 11th grade, including 6,800 applicants for Altyn Belgi. Final exams will be held from June 2 to 13 for the 9th grade in four subjects, and from June 5 to 19 for the 11th grade in five subjects.
It is planned that summer holidays and health improvement will cover more than 85% of pupils of 1-10 classes, which is about 2.8 million children, including about 500,000 children from socially vulnerable categories. At present the summer camps are actively preparing for the coming season. In general, 218 country camps and more than 10 thousand pre-school, specialized and tent camps will open their doors.
Askhat Oralov, Minister of Culture and Sports, said more than 500 cultural events and more than 300 sport and tourism events will be organized for children in the framework of summer holidays. In particular, free excursions to museums and sacred places, visits to libraries, shows, various festivals and contests.
In addition, in all regions of the republic will be expanded line of tourist products, aimed at children's audience. In parallel, the implementation of the family tourism program Kids Go Free, which subsidizes the cost of children's tickets as part of the tour package, will be continued. At the end of the first year 1.5 thousand children used this service, about 700 families have saved 70 million tenge. It is expected that this year the program will cover more than 2 thousand children.
Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat made a report on measures to improve health of children and compliance with sanitary-epidemiological requirements in recreation facilities. Akims of Astana city Zhenis Kasymbek, of Mangystau region Nurlan Nogayev, and of Ulytau region Berik Abdygaliuly told about the work being done in the regions.
Prime Minister noted that the state is working systematically to develop infrastructure, improve the quality of education, strengthen the educational work and increase the coverage of children with additional education.
In a few days the school year will end and the summer vacations will begin. All children are looking forward to a bright and interesting holiday. Therefore, we must create the conditions for their full recreation and health improvement, and obtaining new knowledge", - Alikhan Smailov said.
He stressed that 93 billion tenge is allocated from the local budgets to give children the opportunity to attend sports sections and creative clubs for free. In addition, the work on creation of 50 children health camps and construction of 100 centers of innovative creativity was started. This work is to be completed in 2026.
However, according to the Prime Minister, summer recreation and employment of children in the regions is often organized formally.
There are few interesting and meaningful activities. Their quality is not provided. Children in rural areas are left without proper attention", - Alihan Smailov pointed out.
He added that many important and serious issues should be taken into account in the organization of summer recreation and employment of children. The work on mass children's events, including final exams, should be put especially clearly.
During the organized vacation, children must be guaranteed complete safety. The Ministries of Internal Affairs, Emergencies, Education, Health, and regional Akims should ensure the smooth operation of the relevant services", - the Prime Minister said.
In addition, during the summer period akims need to intensify work on equipping and upgrading security systems in educational institutions.
Prime Minister instructed regional akimats to ensure maximum coverage of children of socially vulnerable categories by health improvement, summer holidays and employment.
Particular attention must be paid to leisure time of rural children. Sports grounds, development centers should be equipped for them, and recreational and cultural activities should be organized", - Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
The Head of Government also pointed to the need to organize the work of mobile medical stations for health screening of children and dental examinations in remote settlements. In addition, the importance of ensuring control over the quality of food for children in public places, the sanitary level of food outlets and leisure facilities was noted.
In conclusion, Alikhan Smailov instructed to organize sightseeing and educational activities, increase thematic trips and hikes for children, provide free visits to museums, theaters, nature reserves, national parks and sports facilities during the vacations as part of the development of domestic tourism.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.05.2023, 11:27 206
All measures to eliminate fires taken in Abay region - Government session
Images | t.me/qr_tjm
Tell a friend
The issue of liquidation of a large natural fire in the Borodulikhinsky district of Abay region was considered at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Regional Akim Nurlan Urankhayev said that the situation with the forest fire is under special control, an operational headquarters is deployed. The work on extinguishing of fires is conducted, which is complicated by wind gusts and swampy terrain. The area covered by the fire is 3.5 thousand hectares. To extinguish the fire 201 units of equipment, 8 helicopters, 1 fire train and 852 people are involved.
He stressed that there is no threat to the inhabited localities, but 277 people have been evacuated to their relatives for additional safety. In order to avoid looting, police officers are on duty at the evacuation site. However, today an emergency situation will be declared in the Borodulikha district.
First Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations Major General Ibrahim Kulshimbayev reported that the fire suppression involves the forces and means of the Ministry for Emergency Situations, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, KTZ, Ministry of Information and Social Development, and public utilities of the region. The situation is under control, all possible measures to contain and eliminate the fire are taken.
Prime Minister reminded that the issue of regional readiness for the fire-hazardous season was considered literally at the last meeting of the Government.
As we can see, this is a real threat. The main thing is that the danger to settlements has been removed. The situation is becoming predictable. The fire must be finally localized and completely extinguished. This is a common task for the Akimat, the Ministries of Emergency Situations and Ecology", - Alikhan Smailov said.
He also expressed gratitude to other regions of the republic, which assisted the Abay region, sent their forces and equipment.
The Ministry of Ecology together with the Ministry for Emergency Situations should conduct an audit of the territory of the reserve "Semei ormany" to completely eliminate the sources of fire and smoldering, to assess the damage from the fire", - the Head of the Government stressed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.05.2023, 16:39 6906
The national passenger carrier is completing the preparation of wagons for transportation in the summer
Tell a friend
Passenger Transportations JSC prepares about 2 thousand wagons for the transportation of passengers in the summer. There are more than 700 Talgo cars, 1.1 thousand of the standard type. 108 electric diesel trains. By June 1, the National Carrier's cars will undergo mandatory scheduled preparation for the summer, press service of KTZ informs.
In the cars, the reliable functioning of the water supply system is checked, electrical equipment is inspected and tested, and measures are being taken to reactivate the ventilation and air conditioning systems.
About 80% of the cars are provided with an air conditioning system. According to the factory design, air conditioners are not provided in 400 cars. Such cars run on night trains.
Inside the cars, work is being done to paint vestibules and pipes of heating systems. External washing of car bodies is carried out, before each flight - disinfection of the train, and once a month - disinfestation and deratization.
Train brigades undergo special instruction taking into account the specifics of transportation in the summer.
During the summer period, Passenger Transportation JSC plans to transport about 4.5 million passengers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.05.2023, 15:41 7071
Astana Opera to present a Japanese love story to audience
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
Bright young vocalists, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees continue to conquer the big stage. Thus, significant debuts of academicians are expected in one of the most famous world operas - Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, which will be presented to the audience at the Astana Opera on May 31 and June 1, Astana Opera press office reports.
Baritone Azat Malik, laureate of prestigious international competitions, is preparing the part of Sharpless, the United States consul at Nagasaki.
First of all, I would like to note that Giacomo Puccini is one of my favorite composers. I have long wanted to include the role of Sharpless in my repertoire, and now this opportunity has arisen, which I am very happy about. Truly, the opera Madama Butterfly mesmerizes with its beauty, brilliant music and dramatic plot. To this day, this opera is the most performed in the world. Unfortunately, Sharpless is unable to influence the situation. I think that it is very difficult to be a witness to all the injustices happening to the young Cio-Cio-san, because sincere and pure feelings turned into a tragedy for her, although at the beginning of their acquaintance my hero prophesied such an outcome and warned Pinkerton", - Azat Malik said.
It should be noted that in my repertoire there are parts from another great opera by Giacomo Puccini - La Bohème. This is the role of Marcello, which I performed on the stage of our Astana Opera, and Schaunard, the character I presented in 5 performances in the 100th anniversary production of set designer Gusztáv Oláh at the Hungarian State Opera in Budapest. I also performed individual arias from numerous masterpieces of the outstanding composer: Lescaut’s aria from the opera Manon Lescaut, Guglielmo’s aria from the opera Le Villi and others. Therefore, preparing for the role of Sharpless does not cause any particular difficulties from a vocal point of view, but I work on the character portrayal every day in order to reveal it more deeply and convey it to the viewers", - the artist shared.
In addition, during the performance days, international competitions laureates, baritone Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev and bass Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev are preparing to present the parts of Prince Yamadori and the Bonze, Cio-Cio-san’s uncle.
The symphony orchestra, choir, opera soloists and supernumeraries of the Astana Opera will perform under the baton of Ruslan Baimurzin, holder of the Order of Qurmet. The musical director of the production is the opera house’s principal conductor, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, the world-famous Maestro Alan Buribayev, principal choirmaster - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov, opera company director - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, assistant stage director - international competitions laureate Yerenbak Toikenov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.05.2023, 09:34 11881
The Fairytale Opera "Puss in Boots" to Premiere in Astana
Images | Astana Opera
Tell a friend
The premiere of the children’s opera Puss in Boots by César Cui will be a wonderful gift for young viewers on the International Children’s Day. The opera production based on the fairytale by Charles Perrault will take place at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall on two days - May 30 and June 1, Astana Opera reports.
The premiere of the children’s opera Puss in Boots is a wonderful event that will be one of the highlights of the 10th anniversary season," Galym Akhmedyarov, the Astana Opera’s general director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, says. "Our opera house is evolving, and we always look for new forms and ways to interest the audience with the delightful world of musical art. At the Astana Opera, along with productions of world and national operas and ballets on the opera house’s big stage, the Piccolo Theatre functions in the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, and active work is underway with young composers to create modern productions. This autumn, in the new theatrical season, we are planning to present to young viewers the first large national two-act opera Qanbaq Shal by Zholan Dastenov."
The stage director of the production is a laureate of Digital Opera and Nano-Opera international competitions Yerenbak Toikenov.
The plot of the fairytale is familiar from childhood: when three brothers divide up the inheritance after the death of their father, the youngest one gets only a cat. However, as it turns out, the animal can completely change the life of his new owner. Having become a true friend, the cat not only helps the miller’s youngest son to get rich, but also facilitates his marriage to a charming princess.
The opera Puss in Boots, created more than a century ago by the composer César Cui based on the fairytale by the famous writer Charles Perrault, has not lost its relevance to this day," the stage director shares. "It seems to me that its main idea coincides with the idea of the parable about the boy who boasts of his father, presenting him as strong and omnipotent. Having become a young man, he begins to think that he knows and can do no less than his father, and having matured, he is sure that he has surpassed his parent. However, when maturity comes, and it becomes necessary to consult with someone, the father is no longer around. This story raises the topic of the value of parental wisdom, which cannot be bought with money. I think that the fairytale Puss in Boots says that you can find a way out of any situation. The fairytale teaches that you should never give up and lose heart, and to confidently reach for your goals, so it can be called motivational."
It should be noted that the production is created by the forces of the younger generation, which the opera house management actively supports. Along with Yerenbak Toikenov, the author of the musical version Alikhan Idrissov, music director and conductor Elmar Buribayev, head of the children’s choir Altynganym Akhmetova, set designer Malika Tulegenova, and costume designer Dariga Taishikova are involved in the work on the children’s opera. The soloists will be young vocalists, with the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees among them. Ramzat Balakishiyev and Artur Gabdiyev will perform the Cat. Talgat Allabirinov and Alikhan Zeinolla will present the Youngest Son (Marquis), the Princesses - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva, Nazym Sagintai, Yelena Ganzha and Ulpan Aubakirova.
Today, it is more difficult to surprise the audience than before, especially children," Yerenbak Toikenov emphasizes. "All this is connected with the development of modern technologies, an abundance of computer games, colorful animated films, so we, stage directors, always strive to look for new ideas. In addition to technical solutions, lighting special effects and the use of projectors, we involve masters of the visual art. The projections designer of the fairytale is Azamat Kuttyguzhin, a diploma holder of the international competition of multimedia artists."
Incidentally, Puss in Boots is not the Astana Opera’s first production aimed at a children’s audience. For several years, Tleugazy Beissembek’s musical fairytale Samuryq Kelgen Tan has been successfully performed at the opera house’s Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall with the Children’s Studio pupils performing the main parts. In addition, educational and entertaining concert programs for children are of great interest to the younger generation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.05.2023, 22:09 26551
IVG.1M reactor is launched using LEU fuel
Tell a friend
On May 18, 2023, the IVG.1M research reactor of the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan commenced its operation on low-enriched uranium (LEU) fuel after completion of operations on conversion and preparing all permits. The reactor reached the specified power level, and all reactor systems operated as normal, press service of the Ministry of Energy reports.
This is a further significant achievement of the Republic of Kazakhstan in strengthening nuclear nonproliferation regime. The project is a part of joint efforts between RK and USA to minimize the use of highly-enriched uranium (HEU) and reduction of risk of illicit proliferation of fissile nuclear materials that could be used to generate weapons of mass destruction.
After the successful first “operating” startup, the round table “Power Startup of IVG.1M Reactor with LEU fuel: Achievements and Prospects” was held with participation of Ministry of Energy RK, the Ambassador of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to RK, the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan Mr. Alan Hamson, Director for the Office of Conversion of the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration Mr. Christopher Landers, representatives of the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan, scientific organizations of Kazakhstan and USA.
The Parties highlighted progress in the conversion of reactors and minimization of the use of highly-enriched uranium fuel in Kazakhstan, the effectiveness of the work performed and its high scientific-technical significance. The work performance on conversion allowed not only made it possible to obtain upgraded reactor with low-enriched fuel with improved output technical parameters, but also to considerably improve technical condition of reactor and auxiliary systems, as well as the infrastructure of “Baikal-1” complex, located at the STS.
For reference.
Since 2010, specialists of Kazakhstan and USA have performed a large scope of work: calculation-analytical feasibility study of the reactor operation capabilities with a new core, production and testing of the experimental fuel, production, transportation and output control of standard LEU-fuel, realization of physical and power startup stages of the reactor.
The IVG.1M reactor is ready to continue experiments and renewed research works within the budgetary and commercial programs in the field of peaceful atom, for which leading international organizations are of interest.
At present, the National Nuclear Center of RK jointly with the U.S. Argonne National Laboratory are still studying the possibility of IGR reactor transfer to low-enriched fuel. The work on downblending of fresh HEU fuel of the IGR reactor at the Ulba Metallurgical Plant has already been completed, and preparations are ongoing to implement a similar task for the irradiated HEU fuel of this reactor.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
25.05.2023, 11:27All measures to eliminate fires taken in Abay region - Government session 25.05.2023, 12:30362.8 million children to be covered by summer rest and recuperation this year 25.05.2023, 20:3511Kazakh-Belarus Inter-Ministerial Consultations were Held in Astana 19.05.2023, 14:1043156New Opportunities for Cooperation Discussed at Second EU-Central Asia Economic Forum 19.05.2023, 19:55The head of state took part in the ceremony of launching the construction of a Logistics center of Kazakhstan in the dry port of Xian42786The head of state took part in the ceremony of launching the construction of a Logistics center of Kazakhstan in the dry port of Xian 19.05.2023, 20:5842156Kazakhstan's Consulate General inaugurated in Xi'an 19.05.2023, 15:12Six countries signed memoranda on strengthening trade and economic cooperation and the development of digital trade in the Central Asia–China format42031Six countries signed memoranda on strengthening trade and economic cooperation and the development of digital trade in the Central Asia–China format 18.05.2023, 19:3840501Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an 28.04.2023, 19:09100906President ratifies agreement on Kazakh-Turkmen state border regime 28.04.2023, 17:1997131Kazakh defense minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov joins SCO meeting in India 28.04.2023, 10:3195416Kazakh, Chinese defense ministers meet in New Delhi 27.04.2023, 12:2593716Provocateurs have nothing to do with Kazakhstan - President 26.04.2023, 11:3389301President Tokayev to attend XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly