This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Money laundering and large bribe: Ex-deputy chairman of National Security Committee suspected under another 2 articles
relevant news
Kazakh President awards Barys Order to singer Pantelei Kesoglu
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Atyrau region faces black widow spider invasion with 90 camels already killed
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Roman Sklyar leads Kazakhstan's delegation at XIV INNOPROM International Industrial Exhibition
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
A new step to deepen co-operation in accreditation
Your working visit to Kazakhstan gives a new impetus to the development of economic ties between our countries. said the NAC representative. - China is a historical neighbour and strategic partner of Kazakhstan, and strengthening cooperation in accreditation is a vivid evidence of good neighbourliness and growing mutual understanding between the two countries. The visit of representatives of the accreditation and certification system of China shows mutual understanding in the presence of common goals in the field of quality, care for the end user, reducing barriers to trade and a favourable economic future of the two countries".
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan establishes National Book Day
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Almaty - most expensive city in Central Asia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 200 Kazakh athletes to compete in V World Nomad Games
Over 200 athletes from the national team are currently preparing to take part in the Nomad Games. The event will feature competitions in 21 sports. Of them, 11 are national sports and 10 are other countries’ sports. These include Kyrgyz and Uzbek wrestling, as well as the Mancala board game widely played in Africa, which is similar to Kazakh Togyz Kumalak," Serik Zharasbayev said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Clean-energy cooperation win-win for two nations
Chinese companies have brought significant changes to my life," said the 36-year-old, who studied in Tianjin and is proficient in Chinese.
With the establishment of solar and wind power stations by Chinese enterprises, residents in the southern regions, where there had historically been a deficit of electricity, no longer contend with electricity shortages," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
24.07.2024, 08:26Patriarch of Jerusalem Supports the Initiatives of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional ReligionsPatriarch of Jerusalem Supports the Initiatives of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions 24.07.2024, 09:47446617,500 people flee wildfires in western Canada 24.07.2024, 12:034091Archaeological tombs, gold foils from Ptolemaic era discovered in Egypt's Damietta 24.07.2024, 14:453951Heating plants less than 50% operational in N Kazakhstan 24.07.2024, 16:343881Prospects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 19.07.2024, 12:04Olzhas Bektenov checks fulfillment of President's instructions on energy and social infrastructure modernization in Ridder52121Olzhas Bektenov checks fulfillment of President's instructions on energy and social infrastructure modernization in Ridder 19.07.2024, 15:09Olzhas Bektenov familiarizes with construction progress of Kazakhstan's longest bridge over Bukhtarma water reservoir52111Olzhas Bektenov familiarizes with construction progress of Kazakhstan's longest bridge over Bukhtarma water reservoir 19.07.2024, 17:4151411Tokayev gives tasks regarding higher education and science infrastructure promotion 19.07.2024, 10:3650951Government provides over KZT22bln in additional funds to repair flood-damaged infrastructure 19.07.2024, 14:1836531Kazakhstan and the European Union Discussed Current Cooperation Issues 28.06.2024, 17:33Kazakhstan and the United States Strengthen Cooperation in the Field of Disarmament and Non-proliferation94691Kazakhstan and the United States Strengthen Cooperation in the Field of Disarmament and Non-proliferation 25.06.2024, 19:2892016Kazakh Ministry of Energy announces delays at thermal power plants repairs 28.06.2024, 20:4690471Kazakhstan’s largest football stadium to be built in Shymkent 25.06.2024, 19:1988506Astana Host the CICA Special Working Group Meeting 25.06.2024, 18:15Kazakhstan and OSCE Confirm Course Towards Constructive Interaction and Strengthening of Organization88366Kazakhstan and OSCE Confirm Course Towards Constructive Interaction and Strengthening of Organization