Most dangerous professions named in Kazakhstan

The number of injured at the workplace, including fatalities, in 2020 in Kazakhstan is 2,033 people - 78 fewer than in 2019, ranking.kz repoorts.





Notably, the number of people injured in the workplace has been declining for the second year in a row. At the same time, the death toll increased by 13, to 203 people in 2020.





Most of the accidents victims in the workplace worked at Karaganda region enterprises: 443 people. It is followed by the East Kazakhstan region (314 people) and Almaty (134 people).





The least number of victims were in Kyzylorda (41 people), Almaty (44 people) and North Kazakhstan (50 people) regions.





More than half of the accidents victims in the workplace in 2020 were employed in manufacturing (520 people) and mining (349 people) industries, as well as in construction (229 people). Many victims were also employed in health care (222 people), as well as transport and storage (140 people).





At the same time, most of the deaths fell on construction (54 people) and only then on the manufacturing (39 people) and mining (24 people) industries.





In 2020, insurance companies collected 39.8 billion tenge of premiums for compulsory insurance of employees against accidents, which is 2.2% more on-year. At the same time, the volume of payments in the sector has been declining for the third year in a row; in 2020 it was only 5.1 billion tenge - 7.3% less than in 2019.





In January-May of this year, the volume of collected premiums increased compared to the same term last year by 4.3%, to 14.7 billion tenge. Contrary to the trend of previous years, payments also showed growth - by 59.8%, to 2.6 billion tenge.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.